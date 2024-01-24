Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is getting ready to hit the road again with the announcement of another leg of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.” The tour is a continuation of previous treks, supporting his acclaimed 2020 album, of the same name.

“Rough and Rowdy Ways” is scheduled to kick off on March 1 and 2 in Fort Lauderdale at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Dylan is then set to make stops in cities such as Orlando, Charlotte, Louisville, Memphis, and Wichita before wrapping-up on April 4 at Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park.

The “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” singer also marked the 45th anniversary of his inaugural performances in Japan by releasing The Complete Budokan 1978, a remixed and remastered box set derived from the original 24-channel analog tapes. This comprehensive collection comprises two full shows held at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Hall on February 28 and March 1, 1978, featuring an impressive total of 58 tracks, including 36 previously unreleased recordings.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 25 at 10 a.m. local time with the “SPOTLIGHT” via Dylan’s official website, followed by a general on sale on Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Once tickets go on sale, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of Rough and Rowdy Ways tour dates can be found below:

Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways 2024 Tour Dates

March 1 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 2 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

March 5 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 6 — Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 7 — Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena

March 9 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

March 10 — Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

March 12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater

March 14 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

March 15 — Athens, GA @ The Classic Center

March 17 — Charlotte, NC @ Belk Theater

March 18 — Fayetteville, NC @ Crown Theatre

March 20 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 21 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 23 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

March 24 — Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

March 26 — Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 27 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

March 29 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

March 30 — Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

April 1 — Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall

April 2 — Wichita, KS @ Century II Performing Arts Center

April 4 — Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park