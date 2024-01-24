The biggest names in pop, R&B, and hip-hop are taking center stage at this year’s Lovers and Friends Festival at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds.

R&B icon Janet Jackson, who just dropped the deluxe version of her 2008 record Discipline last year, is set to headline the May 4 event alongside Usher, who is slated to play his smash-hit record Confessions in-full. The pop heartthrobs of the Backstreet Boys are also headlining the festival; the five-piece group is celebrating their 30-year anniversary.

Rapper Lil Wayne is taking the stage to play his 2008 record The Carter III in-full, followed by rappers Snoop Dogg, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Akon, Ne-Yo, Ja Rule, and T-Pain. Other top acts include popstars Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Ciara, and the “No Scrubs” stars of TLC.

Nas, Mary J. Blige, Nelly, Ashanti, M.I.A., Keyshia Cole, Timbaland, Sean Paul, Rick Ross, Jason Derulo, and Kelly Rowland are set to appear at the festival, with acts like T.I., Lupe Fiasco, Fat Joe, and Lil Flip rounding-out the bill.

General admission tickets begin at $325, followed by GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana passes. Hotel packages are also up-for-grabs.

Presale tickets will be available starting Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. PST via the Lovers & Friends official website. Festvialgoers can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full Lovers & Friends 2024 lineup below: