The neurodivergent coming-of-age musical “How to Dance in Ohio” was one of the most talked-about plays over the last few months. However, the production will officially end its Broadway run next month.

Just over a month ago, the musical opened at the Belasco Theatre on December 10, 2023 following previews, which kicked-off on November 23. It pushed barriers in the theater world with seven openly-autistic actors playing the show’s seven autistic characters, showcasing the need for diversity on the Main Stem.

The show was adapted from the 2015 documentary by Alexandra Shiva, which delved-in to the challenges a group of young autistic adults faced at a counseling center in Ohio. The group had to prepare for a spring formal dance, which caused all emotions to come to the surface, including love, fear, and excitement.

“How to Dance in Ohio” marked director Sammi Cannold’s Broadway debut, as well as debuts for composer Jacob Yandura, book writer Rebekah Greer Melocik, and many of the cast members.

“Developing new work is always a risk, but producing this show was an endeavor we eagerly accepted,” the show’s producers said in a collective statement. “We’re incredibly proud that this original, joyful, and life-affirming musical has deeply moved countless audience members at the Belasco Theatre and beyond. Broadway has been changed forever because of ‘How to Dance in Ohio‘ and all the artists involved. We look forward to seeing its legacy continue in new and exciting ways.”

By the time the actors take their final bow, “How to Dance in Ohio” would have played 27 previews and 72 regular performances.

Last month, the musical sparked discourse on accessible Broadway ticket pricing after announcing an initiative dubbed “$50 for 50K.” Producers said the initiative was aimed to make the production “as accessible to our audiences as we possibly can,” allowing any unsold seats for that day’s performance to be available for $50 at the box office in an effort to reach a total of 50,000 audience members by the end of the year.

While the rush-style promotion was praised, it was also critiqued when later clarified that any unsold seats would be available for $50 based on the box office’s discretion.

