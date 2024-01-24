Just Like Heaven music festival recently announced its lineup for 2024 with headlining performances from indie powerhouses The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie. Organized by Coachella promoters Goldenvoice, this one-day festival is set to take place on Saturday, May 18, at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The Post Service is scheduled to perform Get Up, while Death Cab for Cutie fans can expect to hear Transatlanticism. The duo just announced an extension of their co-headlining tour last year.

In addition to the headliners, artists such as Phoenix, The War on Drugs, Miike Snow, Passion Pit, Alvvays, Gossip, Tegan and Sara, Broken Social Scene, Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram, Sleigh Bells, Metric, Warpaint, Be Your Own Pet, Washed Out, The Go! Team and many more are set to grace the stage.

Tickets for Just Like Heaven go on sale Friday, January 26, at 11 a.m. PT. The festival is set to offer both general admission and VIP passes. To secure a spot, fans can purchase tickets through the festival’s official website.

A complete list of Just Like Heaven lineup can be found below: