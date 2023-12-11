Kilby Block Party has set the stage for its 25th year. The 2024 music festival will be headlined by Vampire Weekend, LCD Soundsystem, and The Postal Service. It is scheduled to take place from May 10 to 12 at the Utah State Park in Salt Lake City.

Kilby Block Party delivers a diverse, star-studded lineup. The 2024 roster includes a wide range of talent, including The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie – who recently announced plans to extend their 2024 tour.

Beyond the headliners, festival-goers can anticipate an eclectic mix of acts, including the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, rock band Interpol, the pop stylings of Belle and Sebastian, and the unfiltered sounds of Courtney Barnett. Additional artists include Jai Paul, Dinosaur Jr., Peach Pit, Ty Segall, Abby Sage, and many more.

See a full list of artists below:

Kilby Block Party 2024 three-day general admission and VIP passes are on sale now. To purchase your tickets, visit the official website here. Festivalgoers can also visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on December 11, 2023