In a recent announcement, The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie unveiled plans to extend their co-headlining tour throughout 2024. The tour is a continuous celebration of the 20th anniversary of Give Up and Transatlanticism.

Following the success of their previous collaborative venture, this extended series of performances is set to showcase complete renditions of The Postal Service’s album, Give Up, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism. Adding to the musical experience, Slow Pulp is set to provide support at every tour stop.

The new dates are set to kick off on April 23 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta. The tour will then weave its way through various locations including Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, and the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver before concluding on May 15 at the Moda Center in Portland.

An artist presale is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 6 with general on sale beginning Friday, December 8 via Ticketmaster.

A complete list of the Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Extend Co-Headlining Tour dates can be found below:

The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie 2024 Tour Dates

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 

04/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center 

04/26 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium 

04/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh 

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena 

04/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center 

05/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center 

05/03 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena 

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena 

05/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre 

05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena 

05/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center 

05/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA 

05/12 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena 

05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre 

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center 

Last Updated on December 1, 2023

