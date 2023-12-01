In a recent announcement, The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie unveiled plans to extend their co-headlining tour throughout 2024. The tour is a continuous celebration of the 20th anniversary of Give Up and Transatlanticism.

Following the success of their previous collaborative venture, this extended series of performances is set to showcase complete renditions of The Postal Service’s album, Give Up, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism. Adding to the musical experience, Slow Pulp is set to provide support at every tour stop.

The new dates are set to kick off on April 23 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta. The tour will then weave its way through various locations including Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, and the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver before concluding on May 15 at the Moda Center in Portland.

An artist presale is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 6 with general on sale beginning Friday, December 8 via Ticketmaster. To score tickets to their tour, visit Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of the Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Extend Co-Headlining Tour dates can be found below:

The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie 2024 Tour Dates

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

04/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/26 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

04/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center

05/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

05/03 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

05/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

05/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA

05/12 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena

05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Last Updated on December 1, 2023