In a recent announcement, The Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie unveiled plans to extend their co-headlining tour throughout 2024. The tour is a continuous celebration of the 20th anniversary of Give Up and Transatlanticism.
Following the success of their previous collaborative venture, this extended series of performances is set to showcase complete renditions of The Postal Service’s album, Give Up, and Death Cab For Cutie’s Transatlanticism. Adding to the musical experience, Slow Pulp is set to provide support at every tour stop.
The new dates are set to kick off on April 23 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta. The tour will then weave its way through various locations including Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center, and the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver before concluding on May 15 at the Moda Center in Portland.
An artist presale is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 6 with general on sale beginning Friday, December 8 via Ticketmaster. To score tickets to their tour, visit Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of the Postal Service and Death Cab For Cutie Extend Co-Headlining Tour dates can be found below:
The Postal Service & Death Cab For Cutie 2024 Tour Dates
04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
04/24 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/26 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
04/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park Raleigh
04/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
04/30 – Columbus, OH @ The Schottenstein Center
05/02 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
05/03 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
05/04 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
05/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
05/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
05/09 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Venue TBA
05/12 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena
05/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
05/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Last Updated on December 1, 2023
Leave a Reply