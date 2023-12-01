The legendary rockers of the Rolling Stones are heading out on a massive 2024 trek — and fans made it known they’re ready to rock, crashing the AARP site. Now, the Stones added a pair of gigs to the run.

AARP, who is sponsoring the Hackney Diamonds Tour, released presale tickets for its members on Wednesday. However, the early-bird special — intended to be an easy process — caused headaches for fans as the site crashed. AARP released the following message on their site: “We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and are unable to complete your request. Our team is actively working to fix the issue, and we hope to resolve it soon. Thank you for your patience.”

Now, amid the high demand, the group revealed an additional two shows in New Jersey and Illinois, adding second gigs to Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium on May 26 and Chicago’s Soldier Field on June 30. The shows follow previously-announced dates in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Vancouver. They’re also slated to appear at venues like the Cleveland Browns Stadium, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, and Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium.

The band shocked the world this year with the release of their first album of original material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, as well as their first record since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Tickets can be purchased at the original box office point of each stadium date, as well as at ticket resale marketplaces like StubHub. TicketNews readers can get discounted tickets at MEGASeats (10% off using code TICKETNEWS) as well as at Ticket Club, where members pay no service fees (use code TICKETNEWS to set up a free 1-year membership here).

See the Rolling Stones’ full list of upcoming tour dates below (new dates are bolded):

The Rolling Stones | Hackney Diamonds Tour 2024

April 28 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

May 2 – New Orleans, LA | Jazz Fest

May 7 – Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

May 15 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

May 30 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

June 3 – Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

June 7 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 – Cleveland, OH | Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 27 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field/

June 30 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

July 5 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

July 10 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

July 17 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Last Updated on December 1, 2023