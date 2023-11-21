Rock n’ Roll legends the Rolling Stones are coming back to North America in 2024, announcing plans to tour in support of the recently released Hackney Diamonds album. Tour dates for the Hackney Diamonds tour begin in late April and include stops in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in mid-July.

The news you have all been waiting for – the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds! Enter your details here: https://t.co/Qe7HyMa6ML to access the fan presale that starts Weds 29 Nov. General onsale commences… pic.twitter.com/t0CNdQ2qkW — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) November 21, 2023

Tickets for the Rolling Stones 2024 North American tour dates are on sale this month, with fans able to sign up for a presale via a link at the Rolling Stones official website. Sign-up for that presale is open through Tuesday, November 28. Those who sign up and receive a link to the presale will have the opportunity to try to purchase tickets beginning on Wednesday, November 29. There are also presales open to AARP membership, venue mailing list members, local radio stations by market, and Ticketmaster itself before the general sale opens on December 1st – check each event page for specifics.

The tour will bring the Rolling Stones to stadiums across the U.S., beginning with an April 28 stop at NRG Stadium in Houston and wrapping up with a July 17 date at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. In between, stops include Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford), Soldier Field (Chicago), and SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles). The lone stop north of the border will take place at BC Place in Vancouver, with the band also planning one non-stadium date, performing at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans.

Hackney Diamonds is the name of the band’s recently released studio album, which was put out earlier this fall – its first full album of original material since since 2005, and the first since the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. Watts performed on some of the tracks, recorded in 2019.

“We wouldn’t have put this album out if we didn’t really like it,” Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 80, said to Jimmy Fallon at the time of its release. “We must say that we are quite pleased with it. We’re not big-headed but we hope you like it.”

Tickets can be purchased at the original box office point of each stadium date, as well as at ticket resale marketplaces like StubHub. TicketNews readers can get discounted tickets at MEGASeats (10% off using code TICKETNEWS) as well as at Ticket Club, where members pay no service fees (use code TICKETNEWS to set up a free 1-year membership here).

The full tour schedule as currently announced is included below:

Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates

April 28 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

May 2 – New Orleans, LA | Jazz Fest

May 7 – Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

May 15 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

May 23 – East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

May 30 – Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

June 3 – Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

June 7 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

June 15 – Cleveland, OH | Cleveland Browns Stadium

June 20 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

June 27 – Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

July 5 – Vancouver, BC | BC Place

July 10 – Los Angeles, CA | SoFi Stadium

July 17 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Last Updated on November 21, 2023