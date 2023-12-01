Bleachers, the Jack Antonoff-led indie-rockers, revealed “From the Studio to the Stage” 2024 U.S. tour in support of their forthcoming self-titled album, set to be released on March 8.

The band will hit the road for their nation-wide trek on May 18 starting from The Great Saltair in Salt Lake City, UT. They’ll conclude the month-long run at Shadow of the City in Asbury Park, NJ on June 15 after visiting several venues in cities like Kansas City, Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Boston, DC, and more. Samia will join the band as an opening act on select dates.

from the studio to the stage :: the bleachers 2024 us tour. thrilled to have @samiatheband with us. and shadow of the city back for its 6th year. presale for everything is tues dec 5 @ 10 am local. sign up only at https://t.co/cMfb9ILMFa * pic.twitter.com/VCu2isaPLM — bleachers (@bleachersmusic) November 28, 2023

Two weeks ago, Antonoff announced the first dates of “From the Studio to the Stage” would be in the U.K., including stops in London (March 19-20), Manchester (March 22), Birmingham (March 23), and Glasgow (March 25).

Ahead of 2024 U.K. and U.S. tours, the band will also meet fans this December at Audacy Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, as well as in Clearwater, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York.

“Alma Mater,” the second single from Bleachers’ upcoming fourth studio album, dropped on November 15. Before the latest track, the band released “Modern Girl” as the first single from their album on September 20. They have delivered three studio albums so far, titled 2014’s Strange Desire, Gone Now in 2017, and 2021’s Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning musician and producer released a statement regarding the high costs consumers faced due to the added fees to the base price, ensuring, “the ticket price you see is the ticket price you pay.”

“We know there’s lots of issues and confusion when buying tickets to shows,” Antonoff said. “We will always do everything in our power to make this process as clean and transparent as possible for you all. We’ve had conversations from every single venue and promoter to the heads of the companies to limit fees and advertise only the total price to fans for as many shows as possible.”

“This tour means the world to me and I want to make sure everyone gets in the door feeling right,” he added. “Also keep me posted if you encounter anything weird because I wanna know what you guys deal with and be able to take it right to the top of these companies and do my best to make it easier for Bleachers fans and everyone.”

Back in September, Antonoff shared his views about the ongoing inflated ticket prices. He reposted President Biden’s tweet on X, which noted: “Concert tickets are hard enough to get, you shouldn’t have to pay surprise service fees on top of that. My Administration is working to crack down on those junk fees, so you know what you are paying for up front.”

“A show must be a place where an artist can set a price they believe in and can back up and then everyone can meet there at that price and enter that venue as equals,” Antonoff said in a reply to President Biden’s post.

Antonoff is the latest artist to speak-out regarding all-in ticketing. Last month, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) called-out Live Nation to make its all-in pricing view a default setting across Live Nation and Ticketmaster platforms. Live Nation responded that they had done this for the venues it owns and operates but does not have the ability to do so elsewhere. Klobuchar, however, isn’t buying it. She told NBC News that the company could still be more transparent, noting, “They can show how much the ticket costs, and that’s what they need to do.”

A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, December 6 ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, December 8 via Ticketmaster. Fans can also obtain Bleachers tickets via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Bleachers 2023-2024 Tour Dates

12/02 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Audacy Riptide Music Festival

12/02 – Clearwater, FL @ 97X Next Big Thing Tampa

12/07 – Chicago, IL @ Q101’s Twisted Xmas

12/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas

12/19 – New York, NY @ The Ally Coalition’s Talent Show

03/19 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

03/20 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

03/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

03/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

03/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

05/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair *

05/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater *

05/22 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha *

05/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *

05/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *

05/26 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

05/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

05/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

06/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

06/02 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

06/04 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

06/07 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

06/08 – Lafayette, NY @ Beak and Skiff *

06/10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

06/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met *

06/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City

* = w/ Samia

Last Updated on December 1, 2023