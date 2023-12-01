Fans looking to score a last-minute ticket to the SEC Championship game will have to pay a hefty price, as the match is the most expensive game of championship weekend.

Teams will fight it out to see who will secure a spot in the Final Four or lock-in their spot in the college football playoff. Two highly-anticipated games include Oregon’s rematch versus Washington on Friday as a part of the Pac 12 Championship, followed by the SEC Football Championship match between Georgia and Alabama on Saturday. While the Big 10, Big 12 and ACC championship games are also going-down this weekend, the SEC Championship has proved to be the hottest ticket.

Over on the ticket resale marketplace Ticket Club, where members can score tickets without service fees, tickets in the upper corner, sidelines, and endzones at Atlanta’s Mercedez Benz Stadium range in price between $433 and $708, followed by tickets ranging from $700 to $1,000 in the mezzanine and up to $2,000 in the lower corners of the stadium.

Similarly, on StubHub, the cheapest ticket to the SEC Championship begins at $380 in the 300-level section of the stadium, followed by tickets averaging between $500 to $1,000 in the 200-level section and seats over $1,000 on the 100-level.

These prices are a stark contrast to the other championship games this weekend, as the cheapest tickets to the Pac 12 Championship can be found for as low as $48, along with tickets to the ACC Championship for $57.

Those who are unable to score a ticket to see the match in-person can catch the SEC Championship on CBS, streaming on fuboTV, or ESPN.

Last Updated on December 1, 2023