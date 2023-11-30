In an exciting development for fans of the beloved ogre, “Shrek the Musical” is set to embark on a North American tour in 2024. The creative forces behind the production, Tony Award winners Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, have taken the opportunity to modify both the score and book, marking a significant evolution for the iconic show.

The duo expressed their eagerness to revisit “Shrek” after 15 years since its Broadway debut.

“In those 15 years, we would say to each other, ‘Oh gosh, I wish we had another stab at [it].’ We know how to collaborate better now,” Lindsay-Abaire said.

The synergy between the two was evident in their recent Tony win, further fueling the excitement for the reimagined “Shrek.” While the essence of the show remains intact, Tesori emphasized the timeless message of “Shrek.”

“In its simplest form, ‘Shrek’ is about staying in a conversation with someone who looks different from you and finding out they’re not who you thought they are,” Tesori said.

Director and choreographer Danny Mefford, taking on dual responsibilities, expressed the production’s broader goal, noting, “It’s a celebration of that childlike imagination inside all of us.”

With over 40 cities on the itinerary, including Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Kansas City, Detroit, and Toronto, the tour is poised to bring the journey of "Shrek" to audiences across North America.

Last Updated on November 30, 2023