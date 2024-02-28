Henrik Isben’s “An Enemy of the People” just began previews for its revival show on Broadway, with an opening date next month.

The “strictly limited engagement” of the production, newly adapted by 2023 Tony nominee Amy Herzog, began previews on February 27 at the Circle in the Square Theatre with direction by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold. “An Enemy of the People” will officially open on March 18 and marks the return to Broadway for the first time since 2012.

The show delves into the story of a small-town doctor who “considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community.”

“When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm,” a description of the production reads. “But he is shaken to his core when those in power, including his own brother, not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.”

| READ: Victoria Pedretti to Make Broadway Debut in ‘An Enemy of the People’ |

Jeremy Strong leads the cast as Doctor Thomas Stockmann, followed by Michael Imperioli as Peter Stockmann and Victoria Pedretti as Petra Stockmann. The cast also includes Caleb Ebergardt, Matthew August Jeffers, David Patrick Kelly, and Alan Trong.

Tickets are currently available via the production’s official website. Theatregoers can also score a seat to the show via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.