Highly acclaimed screen star Victoria Pedretti is set to make her Broadway debut alongside Jeremy Strong and Emmy award-winner Michael Imperioli in the upcoming revival of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” The production is slated to begin previews on February 27 at the Circle in the Square Theatre, with opening night scheduled for March 18.

Best known for her performances in Netflix’s “You” and “The Haunting at Hill House,” Pedretti will step into the role of Petra Stockmann, the daughter of Strong’s Doctor Thomas Stockmann. The play, adapted by 2023 Tony nominee Amy Herzog, revolves around Doctor Thomas Stockmann and the challenges he faces when comes forward about his town’s poisoned water supply. This will be the first production of the work to play Broadway since 2012.

Helming the production is director Sam Gold, with the creative team featuring scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Rachel Bauder will take charge of production stage management, with technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions and casting by Taylor Williams Casting.

Last Updated on December 4, 2023