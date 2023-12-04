Peter Frampton isn’t ready to call it quits just yet. The famed rocker revealed a round of shows next year as a part of the “Never EVER Say Never Tour.”

The trek is slated to kick-off in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 3, followed by gigs in Connecticut, Ontario, Illinois, and Nevada. He’ll appear at venues along the way like The Midland Theatre in Kansas City, Denver’s The Mission, the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre before wrapping-up at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego on April 14.

“I am delighted to let you know I’m planning more shows in March and April for the new ‘Never EVER Say Never Tour!’” Frampton said in a statement. “I don’t want to give up my passion and will play as long as I physically can. Hope to see you in 2024!”

While Frampton was diagnosed with the degenerative muscle disease inclusion body myositis in 2019 — and hit the road for a “farewell tour” — he has since returned to touring. The English singer and guitarist has become a staple in the rock industry since the ’70s, garnering attention with timeless hits like “Do You Feel Like We Do,” “I’m in You,” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).”

A Live Nation presale will begin on Thursday, December 7 (use the code CREW), followed by a general on sale Friday, December 8. Fans can also find tickets after the sale via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.” Find a full list of Frampton’s upcoming tour dates below: Peter Frampton | “Never EVER Say Never Tour” 2024 03/03 — Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

03/05 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts, The Vogel

03/07 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/09 — Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago Resort & Casino

03/10 — Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

03/13 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

03/15 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars

03/16 — Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

03/18 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

03/30 — Waukegan, IL @ The Genesee Theatre

04/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

04/03 — Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre

04/05 — Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

04/07 — Denver, CO @ The Mission

04/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

04/11 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort, Grand Theatre

04/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

04/14 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Last Updated on December 4, 2023