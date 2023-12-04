Fans gearing up for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour in Chicago on December 4 were hit with a surprise announcement – Nicki Minaj, the much-anticipated headliner, had to cancel her performance just a day before the show. The reason? Minaj cited the impending release of her album, Pink Friday 2.

On Sunday, December 3, Minaj took to X to break the news. “Hope it doesn’t make you sad,” she shared. “I won’t be able to perform tmrw in #Chicago for Jingle Ball. I was so excited to see you guys. Pls accept my sincerest apologies. I’ll make it up to you on the Chicago stops of my tour early next year. Details to come.”

“HOWEVER!!!!! My beloved brother/boss stepped up for me so that I wouldn’t have to push my album back. His name is Lil Wayne AKA the GOAT. He will perform tmrw @ the Chicago show,” she revealed.

The official concert listing on Ticketmaster confirmed Lil Wayne as Minaj’s replacement on the Allstate Arena lineup. Lil Wayne joins the previously-announced star-studded lineup, including Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, (G)I-DLE, and Kaliii.

Minaj reassured fans that she would still be making appearances at the #Atlanta Jingle Ball on the 14th and the #Miami Jingle Ball on the 16th. Her album, Pink Friday 2, is scheduled for release on December 8. In addition to the release of her album, the “Anaconda” singer announced plans for her first tour in nine years – spanning across North America and Europe.

