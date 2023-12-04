Wrestling fans are in for a treat in 2024: the entertainment company just dropped 21 new dates for their tour next year.
As previously announced, touring shows like Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will kick-off the new year with shows throughout March. Now, a new round of events will commence, including Road to WrestleMania, RAW, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Sunday Stunner. Superstars will appear in cities like Memphis, Chicago, Palm Springs, Ft. Wayne, and Cincinnati.
Among the new dates is NXT’s “Vengeance Day.” This is the first time a NXT premium live event will be held in Tennessee; NXT Superstars like Lyra Valkyria, Tony D’Angelo, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo can be found on February 4 performing at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville.
However, before saying goodbye to 2023, WWE will host a round of shows on their Holiday Tour, kicking-off with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26. The brief run will make stops in Houston, Montreal, Toronto, and Las Vegas through the end of December before ringing-in 2024 with Monday Night RAW at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on January 1.
WWE’s annual “Tribute to the Troops” event is also set to return for its 21st edition on December 8 at Providence’s Amica Mutual Pavilion on December 8.
See the newly-released 2024 WWE shows below:
|
Sunday, February 4
|
Corbin, Ky.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
The Corbin Arena
|
Sunday, February 4
|
Clarksville, Tenn.
|
NXT Vengeance Day
|
F&M Bank Arena
|
Saturday, March 2
|
Palm Springs, Calif.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
Acrisure Arena
|
Sunday, March 3
|
Bakersfield, Calif.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
Mechanics Bank Arena
|
Saturday, March 9
|
Alexandria, La.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
Rapides Coliseum
|
Sunday, March 10
|
Lafayette, La.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
Cajundome
|
Friday, March 15
|
Memphis, Tenn.
|
SmackDown
|
FedExForum
|
Saturday, March 16
|
Augusta, Ga.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
James Brown Arena
|
Sunday, March 17
|
North Charleston, S.C.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
North Charleston Coliseum
|
Monday, March 18
|
Raleigh, N.C.
|
RAW
|
PNC Arena
|
Saturday, March 23
|
Springfield, Ill.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
Bank of Springfield Center
|
Sunday, March 24
|
Rockford, Ill.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
BMO Center
|
Monday, March 25
|
Chicago
|
RAW
|
Allstate Arena
|
Friday, March 29
|
Uncasville, Conn.
|
SmackDown
|
Mohegan Sun Arena
|
Saturday, March 30
|
Manchester, N.H.
|
Road to WrestleMania
|
SNHU Arena
|
Friday, April 19
|
Pittsburgh
|
SmackDown
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
Saturday, April 20
|
Erie, Penn.
|
Saturday Night’s Main Event
|
Erie Insurance Arena
|
Sunday, April 21
|
Ft. Wayne, Ind.
|
Sunday Stunner
|
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|
Monday, April 22
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
RAW
|
Schottenstein Center
|
Friday, April 26
|
Cincinnati, Ohio
|
SmackDown
|
Heritage Bank Center
|
Monday, April 29
|
Kansas City, Mo.
|
RAW
|
T-Mobile Center
Last Updated on December 4, 2023
