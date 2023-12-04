Wrestling fans are in for a treat in 2024: the entertainment company just dropped 21 new dates for their tour next year.

As previously announced, touring shows like Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will kick-off the new year with shows throughout March. Now, a new round of events will commence, including Road to WrestleMania, RAW, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Sunday Stunner. Superstars will appear in cities like Memphis, Chicago, Palm Springs, Ft. Wayne, and Cincinnati.

Among the new dates is NXT’s “Vengeance Day.” This is the first time a NXT premium live event will be held in Tennessee; NXT Superstars like Lyra Valkyria, Tony D’Angelo, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo can be found on February 4 performing at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville.

However, before saying goodbye to 2023, WWE will host a round of shows on their Holiday Tour, kicking-off with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26. The brief run will make stops in Houston, Montreal, Toronto, and Las Vegas through the end of December before ringing-in 2024 with Monday Night RAW at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on January 1.

WWE’s annual “Tribute to the Troops” event is also set to return for its 21st edition on December 8 at Providence’s Amica Mutual Pavilion on December 8.

See the newly-released 2024 WWE shows below:

Sunday, February 4 Corbin, Ky. Road to WrestleMania The Corbin Arena Sunday, February 4 Clarksville, Tenn. NXT Vengeance Day F&M Bank Arena Saturday, March 2 Palm Springs, Calif. Road to WrestleMania Acrisure Arena Sunday, March 3 Bakersfield, Calif. Road to WrestleMania Mechanics Bank Arena Saturday, March 9 Alexandria, La. Road to WrestleMania Rapides Coliseum Sunday, March 10 Lafayette, La. Road to WrestleMania Cajundome Friday, March 15 Memphis, Tenn. SmackDown FedExForum Saturday, March 16 Augusta, Ga. Road to WrestleMania James Brown Arena Sunday, March 17 North Charleston, S.C. Road to WrestleMania North Charleston Coliseum Monday, March 18 Raleigh, N.C. RAW PNC Arena Saturday, March 23 Springfield, Ill. Road to WrestleMania Bank of Springfield Center Sunday, March 24 Rockford, Ill. Road to WrestleMania BMO Center Monday, March 25 Chicago RAW Allstate Arena Friday, March 29 Uncasville, Conn. SmackDown Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, March 30 Manchester, N.H. Road to WrestleMania SNHU Arena Friday, April 19 Pittsburgh SmackDown PPG Paints Arena Saturday, April 20 Erie, Penn. Saturday Night’s Main Event Erie Insurance Arena Sunday, April 21 Ft. Wayne, Ind. Sunday Stunner Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Monday, April 22 Columbus, Ohio RAW Schottenstein Center Friday, April 26 Cincinnati, Ohio SmackDown Heritage Bank Center Monday, April 29 Kansas City, Mo. RAW T-Mobile Center

Last Updated on December 4, 2023