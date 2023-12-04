Wrestling fans are in for a treat in 2024: the entertainment company just dropped 21 new dates for their tour next year.

As previously announced, touring shows like Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown will kick-off the new year with shows throughout March. Now, a new round of events will commence, including Road to WrestleMania, RAW, SmackDown, Saturday Night’s Main Event, and Sunday Stunner. Superstars will appear in cities like Memphis, Chicago, Palm Springs, Ft. Wayne, and Cincinnati.

Among the new dates is NXT’s “Vengeance Day.” This is the first time a NXT premium live event will be held in Tennessee; NXT Superstars like Lyra Valkyria, Tony D’Angelo, and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo can be found on February 4 performing at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville.

However, before saying goodbye to 2023, WWE will host a round of shows on their Holiday Tour, kicking-off with a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26. The brief run will make stops in Houston, Montreal, Toronto, and Las Vegas through the end of December before ringing-in 2024 with Monday Night RAW at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on January 1.

WWE’s annual “Tribute to the Troops” event is also set to return for its 21st edition on December 8 at Providence’s Amica Mutual Pavilion on December 8.

See the newly-released 2024 WWE shows below:

Sunday, February 4

Corbin, Ky.

Road to WrestleMania

The Corbin Arena

Sunday, February 4

Clarksville, Tenn.

NXT Vengeance Day

F&M Bank Arena

Saturday, March 2

Palm Springs, Calif.

Road to WrestleMania

Acrisure Arena

Sunday, March 3

Bakersfield, Calif.

Road to WrestleMania

Mechanics Bank Arena

Saturday, March 9

Alexandria, La.

Road to WrestleMania

Rapides Coliseum

Sunday, March 10

Lafayette, La.

Road to WrestleMania

Cajundome

Friday, March 15

Memphis, Tenn.

SmackDown

FedExForum

Saturday, March 16

Augusta, Ga.

Road to WrestleMania

James Brown Arena

Sunday, March 17

North Charleston, S.C.

Road to WrestleMania

North Charleston Coliseum

Monday, March 18

Raleigh, N.C.

RAW

PNC Arena

Saturday, March 23

Springfield, Ill.

Road to WrestleMania

Bank of Springfield Center

Sunday, March 24

Rockford, Ill.

Road to WrestleMania

BMO Center

Monday, March 25

Chicago

RAW

Allstate Arena

Friday, March 29

Uncasville, Conn.

SmackDown

Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, March 30

Manchester, N.H.

Road to WrestleMania

SNHU Arena

Friday, April 19

Pittsburgh

SmackDown

PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, April 20

Erie, Penn.

Saturday Night’s Main Event

Erie Insurance Arena

Sunday, April 21

Ft. Wayne, Ind.

Sunday Stunner

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Monday, April 22

Columbus, Ohio

RAW

Schottenstein Center

Friday, April 26

Cincinnati, Ohio

SmackDown

Heritage Bank Center

Monday, April 29

Kansas City, Mo.

RAW

T-Mobile Center

