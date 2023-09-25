What’s a better holiday gift than WWE tickets?

As the fall season begins, WWE is already looking ahead to the end of the year and announced 12 live events to round-out 2023 as a part of the Holiday Tour. The shows begin on Tuesday, December 26 at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. From there, the tour will stop in Boston, Detroit, Montreal, Houston, Toronto, and Las Vegas.

A New Year’s Eve SuperShow will go-down at Inglewood’s Kia Forum, and WWE will kick-off 2024 with Monday Night Raw at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena on January 1, 2024.

Some of the wrestlers will perform for five days straight as a part of the tour.

See the full list of WWE’s Holiday Tour dates below, as well as links to find tickets via resale marketplaces. Tickets head on sale September 29.

WWE Holiday Tour Dates

Tuesday, December 26 — WWE Holiday Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Tuesday, December 26 — WWE Holiday Tour at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD

Wednesday, December 27 — WWE Holiday Tour at TD Garden in Boston, MA

Wednesday, December 27 — WWE Holiday Tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Thursday, December 28 — WWE Holiday Tour at Place Bell in Montreal, Quebec

Thursday, December 28 — WWE Holiday Tour at Toyota Center in Houston, TX

Friday, December 29 — WWE Holiday Tour at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Friday, December 29 — WWE Holiday Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, December 30 — WWE Holiday Tour SuperShow at Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA

Monday, January 1 — Monday Night RAW at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

Last Updated on September 25, 2023