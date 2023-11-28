WWE’s NXT is bringing the first-ever NXT premium live event to Tennessee this coming February.

NXT Vengeance Day is set to take place at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville on Sunday, February 4. The event will feature NXT’s biggest Superstars like NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, and more.

Tickets to NXT Vengeance Day head on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can also score tickets via MEGASeats (use the code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership and avoid fees with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Those who are unable to catch the show in-person can watch the stream live exclusively through Peacock in the U.S. and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

This is the latest news for WWE; the entertainment company dropped dates for 27 live events in 2024, as well as a round of holiday tour dates to round-out the year. WWE also partnered with the Big 12 Conference ahead of the upcoming 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship next month, where Superstars will be featured on Big 12 platforms before the event.

Last Updated on November 28, 2023