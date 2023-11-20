WWE is joining forces with the Big 12 Conference ahead of the upcoming 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship next month.

The championship game is slated to take place on Saturday, December 2 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As a part of the collaboration, WWE will introduce a custom-made championship title belt for this year’s Big 12 Football Championship Most Outstanding Player, which will be presented on-field at the end of the game by a WWE Superstar, who is yet to be announced.

A co-branded WWE x Big 12 logo will be featured throughout the venue and on the field, while WWE Superstars will be featured on Big 12 platforms ahead of the event. Additionally, WWE Superstars will participate in the game’s official coin toss, as well as other pre-game hospitality events.

A special merchandise line featuring the pair will also be available for purchase through AT&T Stadium’s team stores.

WWE President Nick Khan said that the Big 12 Conference has been “constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference’s reach and influence,” noting they’re “excited to partner with them and amplify the Big 12 Championship.”

“WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences,” Big 12 Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference’s biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12.”

WWE and football fans alike can tune in to the championship game on December 2 at 12 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. CST on ABC. Tickets to the in-person event can be found via MEGASeats (get 10% off your order with the code “TICKETNEWS””), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 20, 2023