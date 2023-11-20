Did you leave the When We Were Young festival presale empty-handed? If so, you’re not alone, and now, you have another chance to score tickets with the recently-added second festival date.

As previously announced, the WWWY festival is set to take over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds for its third edition of the event on October 19, 2024. Presale tickets were available on Friday, however, after selling-out in near minutes, the festival announced that a second day has been added to the schedule on October 20, 2024.

🥀Second Show Added🥀

Due to the overwhelming demand, we have decided to add a second day. Same Lineup each day. Sign up for the waitlist NOW for guaranteed tickets 🔒 General Onsale begins on Tuesday at 10am PT 🕙 pic.twitter.com/po1GJ4a9mv — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) November 17, 2023

The lineup will remain the same for day two, which includes headlining performances from My Chemical Romance, performing The Black Parade, and Fall Out Boy. Mayday Parade, Simple Plan, New Found Glory, A Day to Remember, The Used, and Dashboard Confessional will also be in attendance, as well as Escape the Fate, The Maine, and Bayside.

Following the original lineup announcement, fans expressed their frustration regarding the lack of women on the bill. While many of the popular bands during the peak emo phase of the early 2000s were male-fronted, many took to social media to share potential artists that were left-out of the lineup.

WWWY has since added women-fronted bands to the event: Hey Monday performing Hold On Tight, Tonight Alive performing The Other Side, The Millionaires taking on Cash Only, and We Are The In Crowd playing Weird Kids. Others added to the bill include Daisy Grenade and CARR.

Tickets for the Sunday, October 20 show head on sale Tuesday, November 21 at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST). Tickets start at $325 for general admission with $19.99 down, followed by GA+ at $550 and VIP at $650. Fans can also score tickets via MegaSeats (and receive 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can get a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the full, updated lineup below:

Last Updated on November 20, 2023