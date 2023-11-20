Metalcore band Issues is officially calling it quits.

The group took to social media over the weekend after nearly four years of silence to confirm that they’ll be splitting up in 2024. Their decision follows multiple woes for the band since the coronavirus pandemic, including “tours canceled after we paid the deposits, new album cycle cut short, and the last any of you guys heard from us was when we fired our singer.” Frontman Tyler Carter was officially kicked-out of the band due to sexual misconduct allegations.

“Life changed for the three of us after 2020 in significant ways that made making Issues our full time job impossible, but it doesn’t feel right to end our story in tragedy,” the band said. “We feel very strongly that the legacy we want to leave be a positive one.”

To say farewell to their career spanning over a decade, the trio will play three shows in January. They’ll kick things off at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California, followed by shows at the Chicago House of Blues and The Masquerade in Atlanta.

“These shows are the final chapter in a long history of pushing the limits of composition, musicianship, and culture in every way we could,” Issues said. “We want them to contextualize our body of work over the controversy and member changes and gossip and bullshit and to stand as a monument to the 3 real muffuckas still standing, the music we’re so proud of, and the fans still with us.”

The group went on to note that “if this band has ever meant anything to you we want you to be proud of being a part of this too,” noting “we’re putting this shit to bed in true Issues fashion. Very, very loudly.”

Issues first arrived on the scene in 2012 and came out swinging with their highly-acclaimed self-titled debut album, featuring “Never Lose Your Flames” and “Mad at Myself.” They continued with Headspace and Beautiful Oblivion, exploring different blends of nu metal, pop, electronic, and R&B mixed-in with their metalcore roots. Following Carter’s departure, the trio now includes original guitarist and unclean vocalist Adrian “AJ” Rebollo, bassist Skyhler Acord, and drummer Josh Manuel.

See Issues’ upcoming farewell tour dates below. Fans can score tickets via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” to receive 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Issues Farewell Tour 2024

Friday, January 19 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Saturday, January 20 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Saturday, January 27 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

