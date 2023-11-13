Are you still singing along to My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade in 2023? How about A Day to Remember’s Homesick or From Under the Cork Tree from Fall Out Boy? If so, you’re not alone, and to fulfill the dreams of emos across the U.S., a round of artists who solidified the genre in the early 2000s are coming together to play their breakthrough albums — some in-full — during the third edition of the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

WWWY festival organizers announced the 2024 lineup Monday morning, and unlike their last two editions of the event, artists will solely focus on specific albums from their past, bringing together the true meaning of “when we were young.” Headliners include Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, who will perform 2006’s The Black Parade. The Used will take on 2004’s In Love and Death, A Day to Remember will perform 2009’s Homesick, and Dashboard Confessional will play 2006’s Dusk and Summer.

Other big-name acts include Mayday Parade playing A Lesson in Romantics, Simple Plan playing No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls, New Found Glory playing Sticks and Stones, Pierce the Veil playing Collide With the Sky, and Sleeping With Sirens playing Three Cheers to This.

Emo classics Escape the Fate, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Cartel, Thursday, The Maine, and Bayside will be in attendance, as well as heavy-hitters Four Year Strong, The Devil Wears Prada, Silverstein, Chiodos, and Coheed and Cambria. State Champs, We The Kings, Armor For Sleep, and 3OH!3 are among the acts to round-out the bill.

See the full lineup below:

Presale tickets for the third WWWY festival head on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets start at $325 for general admission with $19.99 down, followed by GA+ at $550 and VIP at $650. Fans can also score tickets via MegaSeats (and receive 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can get a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 13, 2023