The secondary ticket marketplace Event Tickets Center announced its newly-launched mobile app, which offers customers access to tickets for a variety of events with a no-fee purchasing experience.

Available on both Apple and Android, the mobile app eliminates the infamous hidden fees.

“What you see is what you pay,” the ticketer stated in the press release, ensuring a straightforward and honest transaction process.

Users can download the new app on their smart phones, allowing them to browse, select, and purchase tickets for concerts, sporting events, theater productions, and more with no surprise element at the end of checkout due to the all-in ticket pricing system.

“Our goal has always been to make live events accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” said Adam Young, Event Tickets Center’s Founder and CEO. “This app is a huge leap forward in that direction, offering our customers the simplest, most cost-effective way to get their hands on tickets for their favorite events.”

Event Tickets Center started its journey in the secondary ticket market in 2005 with a $100 investment from its founder, Adam Young. Twelve years later, the company has served more than 1 million customers and today handles 9-figure annual sales revenue.

Several years ago, StubHub attempted to go “all-in” ticket pricing alone with a transparent pricing model, only to reverse course when it became obvious that its competitors were gaining market share by staying with the system showing one price and disclosing fees late.

This year in June, multiple ticketing companies promised to go forward with transparent pricing systems, but those companies – Ticketmaster and SeatGeek among them – simply allowed consumers the option of viewing ticket listings with fees included, but only did “all-in” prices by default in states where it had been mandated by law.

Still, ticket buying in general may be a little bit clearer for consumers in America soon, as President Biden is reportedly preparing to announce plans for rules that will require fee transparency for multiple industries, including event ticketing.

