Ticket Summit Speaker Bios: Adam Young, Event Tickets Center CEO

CEO & Founder Adam Young launched EventTicketsCenter.com in 2005 with a $100 investment. Twelve years later, Event Tickets Center has served more than 1...

CEO & Founder Adam Young launched EventTicketsCenter.com in 2005 with a $100 investment. Twelve years later, Event Tickets Center has served more than 1 million customers and today handles 9-figure annual sales revenue. He will be joining Ticket Summit on Monday, August 16 to speak on the web marketing panel, sharing his expertise in the subject.

Young and his team have become experts at using PPC marketing to grow in an ultra-competitive industry. By developing pioneering approaches in those early days they learned when and where people want to buy tickets and how to get in front of them at that exact moment. Constant testing and iteration along the way identified holes where things do and do not work, allowing them scale their growth efficiently and effectively.

Young began his career as an accountant in the manufacturing industry before starting his first business doing enterprise resource planning prior to Y2K. He entered the pay-per-click advertising space in 2003, building a one-page website to drive sales leads for a home security business and eventually working for some of the largest companies in the industry.

Ticket Summit will be back in 2021, returning to Las Vegas for an August show at the Aria Resort & Casino. The annual trade show, which brings together leaders and businesses operating in ticketing and live entertainment, will run from August 15-17 at the hotel located on the Las Vegas strip.

Ticket News will be running stories in coming weeks highlighting speakers and events surrounding the trade show, which is running concurrently with the Association of Luxury Suite Directors (ALSD) conference, with expectations that the combined shows will be the largest ticketing-focused trade show in history.

Reserve an all-access pass to Ticket Summit and learn more about the event by visiting TicketSummit.com. For more information follow Ticket Summit’s official pages on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.