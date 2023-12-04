The New Jersey-based indie band Real Estate is gearing up for the release of their sixth full-length album Daniel on February 23 through Domino Recording Co., and are also set to embark on an extensive North American tour starting in March and running through May 26.

Opening acts include Florry, Marina Allen, and Water from Your Eyes.

To provide a sneak peek into their upcoming musical endeavor, Real Estate has released the first single, “Water Underground,” along with an accompanying music video.

For those looking to catch Real Estate live, the 2024 North American tour will begin in Vancouver on March 1 at the Hollywood Theatre. The tour will then make stops in cities such as Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, and Boston before wrapping-up in Atlanta at Variety Playhouse.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public starting December 1 via Ticketmaster.

A full list of Real Estate’s 2024 tour dates can be found below:

Real Estate 2024 Tour Dates

03/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

03/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

03/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge

03/06 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

03/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

03/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

03/10 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

04/05 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre)

04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall

04/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

04/20 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios

05/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/17 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

05/20 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/22 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

05/23 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

05/25 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

