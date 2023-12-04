The New Jersey-based indie band Real Estate is gearing up for the release of their sixth full-length album Daniel on February 23 through Domino Recording Co., and are also set to embark on an extensive North American tour starting in March and running through May 26.

Opening acts include Florry, Marina Allen, and Water from Your Eyes. 

To provide a sneak peek into their upcoming musical endeavor, Real Estate has released the first single, “Water Underground,” along with an accompanying music video. 

For those looking to catch Real Estate live, the 2024 North American tour will begin in Vancouver on March 1 at the Hollywood Theatre. The tour will then make stops in cities such as Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, and Boston before wrapping-up in Atlanta at Variety Playhouse. 

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public starting December 1 via Ticketmaster. For tickets to see Real Estate live in concert, visit StubHub or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A full list of Real Estate’s 2024 tour dates can be found below: 

Real Estate 2024 Tour Dates

03/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre 

03/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox 

03/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall 

03/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge 

03/06 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre 

03/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf 

03/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom 

03/10 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park 

03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether 

03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club 

04/05 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre) 

04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall 

04/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club 

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium 

04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line 

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall 

04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s 

04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre 

04/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club 

04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer 

04/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale 

04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall 

04/20 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios 

05/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall 

05/17 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall

05/20 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman 

05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall 

05/22 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger 

05/23 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

05/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel 

05/25 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom 

05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Last Updated on December 4, 2023

