The New Jersey-based indie band Real Estate is gearing up for the release of their sixth full-length album Daniel on February 23 through Domino Recording Co., and are also set to embark on an extensive North American tour starting in March and running through May 26.
Opening acts include Florry, Marina Allen, and Water from Your Eyes.
To provide a sneak peek into their upcoming musical endeavor, Real Estate has released the first single, “Water Underground,” along with an accompanying music video.
For those looking to catch Real Estate live, the 2024 North American tour will begin in Vancouver on March 1 at the Hollywood Theatre. The tour will then make stops in cities such as Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, and Boston before wrapping-up in Atlanta at Variety Playhouse.
Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public starting December 1 via Ticketmaster. For tickets to see Real Estate live in concert, visit StubHub or Ticket Club where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A full list of Real Estate’s 2024 tour dates can be found below:
Real Estate 2024 Tour Dates
03/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
03/02 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
03/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Urban Lounge
03/06 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
03/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
03/10 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
03/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
04/05 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre (formerly Corona Theatre)
04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Masonic Temple – The Concert Hall
04/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
04/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
04/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04/18 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
04/20 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
05/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/17 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
05/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
05/20 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
05/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/22 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
05/23 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
05/24 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
05/25 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
05/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Last Updated on December 4, 2023
Leave a Reply