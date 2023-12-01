It’s been three months since the infamous 2023 edition of Electric Zoo ended in chaos where thousands of festivalgoers were turned away at the gates due to overcapacity, yet still, there has been no update regarding refunds.

Electric Zoo was set to take over Randall’s Island Park from September 1 through 3, however, the festival’s first day was cancelled due to an incomplete stage. Then, while organizers promised a “magical” remaining two days of the event, Sunday’s show was oversold, ensuing in chaos. Organizers revealed the news that they would have to turn away, leading to thousands of fans rushing the gates — some without their tickets even being scanned.

While organizers promised refunds for festivalgoers who held tickets to Friday or Sunday’s shows, no refunds have been issued at this time. Immediately following the festival, organizers said that they are “not prepared to offer specifics on the refund timeline,” noting that this is “an extremely difficult time for our team.”

Electric Zoo has since been hit with a class action lawsuit from two attendees. According to Rolling Stone, Nicole Brockmole and Lauren Bair filed the suit in a New York district court in September and are seeking damages on “behalf of all affected patrons who paid for ticket(s) for access of entry to [Electric Zoo] who were not granted access,” calling the festival “a nightmare endured by thousands of electronic music fans.”

Brockmole and Blair aren’t alone; Electric Zoo organizer Avant Gardner was allegedly sued by ticket buyers in a New York State court last week for alleged false advertising, alleged breach of contract, and alleged negligence, Forbes reported. Five plaintiffs are allegedly suing the organizer for a “late start and poor staffing.”

Electric Zoo isn’t the only one making empty promises; while New York City Mayor Eric Adams pledged to take action against organizers within a matter of days, no action has been taken at this time.

Avante Garde responded to questions from Gothamist in an email on Wednesday, simply noting, “Electric Zoo will be issuing refunds to impacted ticket buyers and details will be communicated to them directly.”

