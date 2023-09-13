New York City’s disastrous three-day Electric Zoo music festival oversold its event earlier this month, leaving thousands of ticketholders unable to enter the festival. Now, organizers said they are unable to provide answers regarding refunds at this time.

Electric Zoo, which was set to run from September 1 through 3 at Randall’s Island Park, started off on a bad note when Friday’s show had to be cancelled due to an incomplete main stage. Organizers revealed the news just hours before the festival gates opened, leaving fans furious. While organizers promised a “truly magical” experience for the rest of the weekend, things only got worse from there.

Sunday’s ticketholders were unable to enter the venue after the event reached capacity, and festivalgoers rushed the gates.

Festival organizers promised that everyone who was denied entry would receive a full refund, however, the festival has remained completely silent on social media since the event.

According to an email sent to ticketholders via the music festival news source Festive Owl, organizers thanked everyone for their patience, noting “this is an extremely difficult time for our team.”

“For those who have reached out regarding refunds for Friday and Sunday, we want to assure you that your satisfaction remains our top priority,” the letter reads. “We have been working tirelessly with our partners over the past week to reach the best solution for you. We’re not prepared to offer specifics on the refund process at this time but we ask for your patience as we navigate the process.”

The festival rounded-out the letter by promising to be in touch with specifics “as soon as possible.”

At this point, there’s no exact word on when refunds will be available. Ticketholders aren’t seeming very hopeful.

We definitely not getting those Ezoo refunds. What a joke — The Scissor Wizard✂️🧙🏽‍♀️ (@NeverJaded_) September 13, 2023

ezoo basically saying we not getting refunds anytime soon if ever lmao — troy 🕺🏽 (@troyboogie) September 13, 2023

Ezoo not immediately refunding the cards that were purchased from for at least Friday is concerning in and of itself. — Bobby Silver (@BobbySilver_) September 13, 2023

Bro that ezoo email is why I went through my credit card and disputed the charge because what is thatttttt pic.twitter.com/0sfejYj9J5 — melrose (@melanietir) September 13, 2023

How are we supposed to get our refunds? If someone put $60 cash on their ezoo wrist band and didn’t get to use it because they were denied entry. I’m wondering how their supposed to get that back $60 from you guys?! Please let me know ASAP!! — Tiffany Slackway (@TSlackway) September 13, 2023

Last Updated on September 13, 2023