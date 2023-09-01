The first day of New York City’s Electric Zoo music festival has been cancelled after organizers were unable to complete the structure of the main stage in time.

Organizers took to social media to share the news Friday morning — the same day as the event was supposed to kick-off — citing that global supply chain issues caused unexpected delays which “prevented us from completing the construction of the main stage in time for Day 1.”

The three-day event was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Randall’s Island Park and feature a headlining performance from The Chainsmokers, as well as sets from acts like Adventure Club, Galantis, Under Construction, Griz, and Dreamland.

“We know how much today meant to all of you, and seeing your excitement made it all the more special for us,” organizers said. “Sharing this tough news is honestly heartbreaking. We feel the weight of the disappointment and frustration, and we’re so sorry to let our Electric Zoo family down.”

Ticketholders with a Friday Pass will receive a full refund, and anyone with multiple-day tickets will receive credit for Friday’s show. Additionally, all ferry and bus ticket holders will receive a refund, while multiple-day transport ticketholders will receive a refund equivalent to one day, organizers said.

“While words cannot fully express the depth of our remorse about Day 1, please know that this decision was not made lightly,” organizers continued. “Your safety and experience are always paramount, and we did not want to compromise the quality and integrity of the event you truly deserve.”

Electric Zoo promised to make the remaining days of the festival an “unforgettable experience,” noting that Saturday and Sunday are set to be “truly magical.”

Festivalgoers were quick to share their frustrations, questioning how the cancellation could have been announced so last-minute and wondering if supply chain was really the issue at-hand.

How does that even happen? Supply chain is bullshit. How do you fuck that so bad… — Scott Sienkiewicz (@scott_sc22) September 1, 2023

something isn’t adding up. if supply chain SUCKED ALL YEAR GLOBALLY why are you just announcing DAY OF that the first day of ezoo is cancelled…. — Ash N. (@_ashnav) September 1, 2023

so unprofessional to blame supply chain issues when those arent a thing anymore. You designed a MainStage that was too elaborate and couldnt finish it. — Ryan Kehr (@rkehr53) September 1, 2023

$1,000 for an airbnb, hundreds on ticket and fees, and a lost LDW. How do you not build a stage in time for a festival this old? You owe ticket holders a lot more than a 1 day refund. — Jeffrey Taviano (@The_Other_Take) September 1, 2023

Is my $60 fucking service fee being refund too ? — nickybivona (@nickybivona) September 1, 2023

The way i am never going to this festival again — nina ฅʕ•̫͡•ʔฅ (@lvlupthenho) September 1, 2023

One festivalgoer even shared a view of Randall’s Island early this morning with an unfinished stage.

Nonetheless, Electric Zoo is slated to be held Saturday and Sunday, kicking-off both days at 1 p.m. Artists like Zedd, Alison Wonderland, Gryffin, and Wakaan are set to take the stage Saturday, followed by Marshmello, Major Lazer, Tiesto, and Zeds Dead on Sunday.

If you’re still willing to buy tickets — and possibly take a risk — find last-minute passes via resale marketplaces below.

