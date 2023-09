Playboi Carti was set to head out on tour next week, but now, U.S. fans will have to wait until 2024 to see the rapper.

The Antagonist Tour, originally set to kick-off on September 6 in Denver, will now begin in Dublin on November 19. It’ll make stops along the way in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and London through the beginning of December. Then, the U.S. leg will pick up on January 15 in Salt Lake City.

Playboi Carti will hit venues like New York City’s Madison Square Garden, TD Garden in Boston, Houston’s Toyota Center, and the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento before wrapping-up at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum on February 29. Shows in Columbus and Indianapolis have not been rescheduled at this time.

Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang will provide support.

This is Playboi Carti’s first tour since 2021. There was no word on why the U.S. dates were postponed.

The rapper first garnered attention in the scene with his debut self-titled record in 2017, which produced singles “Magnolia” and “Wokeuplikethis.” His success continued from there with tracks “Go2DaMoon” with Kanye West and “Sky” from 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. He is set to release his third LP this year.

See the full list of rescheduled tour dates, as well as links to resale ticket marketplaces, below:

Playboi Carti Ticket Links

Playboi Carti Tickets at MegaSeats | 10% off with code TICKETNEWS

Playboi Carti Tickets at ScoreBig

Playboi Carti Tickets at SeatGeek

Playboi Carti Tickets at StubHub

Playboi Carti Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Playboi Carti Tickets at Vivid Seats

Playboi Carti ‘The Antagonist Tour’ 2023-2024

November 19 – Dublin, IE | 3Arena

November 21 – Manchester, UK | AO Arena

November 22 – London, UK | The O2

November 24 – Brussels, BE | Forest National

November 25 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

November 27 – Milan, IT | Mediolanum Forum

November 29 – Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena

November 30 – Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena

December 2 – Paris, FR | AccorHotels Arena

December 4 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena

January 14 – Salt Lake City, UT | Delta Center

January 15 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

January 17 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

January 18 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

January 19 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

January 23 – Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

January 24 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

January 25 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

January 27 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

January 28 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

January 29 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

January 31 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

February 1 – Washington, D.C. | Capital One Arena

February 2 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

February 4 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

February 6 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

February 7 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

February 8 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

February 12 – Chicago, IL | United Center

February 13 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

February 14 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

February 17 – Las Vegas, NV | MGM Grand Garden Arena

February 18 – Glendale, AZ | Desert Diamond Arena

February 21 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

February 22 – San Diego, CA | Pechanga Arena

February 24 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

February 25 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

February 28 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

February 29 – Portland, OR | Veterans Memorial Coliseum

TBA – Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

TBA – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Last Updated on September 1, 2023