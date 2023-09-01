Resale ticket marketplace Vivid Seats was recognized for their customer service this week.

The company scored a spot on Newsweek’s rankings of Best Customer Service 2024 in the “ticketing” category. Newsweek conducted an independent survey of over 30,000 U.S. customers who purchased goods or used services over the past three years, conducting over 200,000 evaluations in 166 different categories. It looked at the most relevant brands’ reputation, turnover, and market share.

Consumers had to rank likelihood of recommendation, quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility.

Vivid Seats, founded in 2001, strives to “put fans first.” The company’s CEO Stan Chia said this mindset has “helped us stand apart from the rest.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Newsweek again for our strong track record of providing excellence in customer service,” Chia said in a statement. “With a commitment to continually raising the bar and increasing customer satisfaction, our efforts have not only earned Vivid Seats a loyal following but some of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry.”

Find tickets via Vivid Seats and learn about the loyalty program, Vivid Seats Rewards, here.

Last Updated on September 1, 2023