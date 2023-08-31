Bassnectar’s “FreakStyle” show in Asheville was announced — and promptly cancelled — all within 24 hours.

The gig was originally scheduled for October 27 and 28 at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. However, after immediate blowback from the public, the venue took to social media to cancel the event.

“As a publicly-owned entertainment venue, we cannot deny access to the venue’s rental spaces to event performers, groups, or conventions based solely on the content of the event and/or performer,” the venue said in a statement. “We value the support of our community members and fans, and we will work diligently with our publicly-appointed venue commission to review our booking policies and procedures.”

In a rounabout way, the venue was likely referring to the backlash after the announcement. In a since-deleted post announcing the show, fans opposed Bassnectar’s performance — and urged others to do so.

Bassnectar, whose real name is Lorin Ashton, is currently facing allegations of sex trafficking, child pornography, and sexual abuse of minors. Ashton made headlines after the allegations first surfaced in 2020, which was followed by an official lawsuit in 2021.

When the allegations first came to light, Ashton said that he would be stepping-down from his career “to take responsibility and community” In a now-deleted post, he said that the rumors are untrue, however “I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry.”

In three years, there is no more word on the lawsuit, however, his attorney Stacey Ashby told Las Vegas NBC affiliate News 3 “our client is under no obligation to put his life and career on hold because of false allegations.”

“This civil litigation has already been going on for two years and could continue well into 2024,” Ashby told the news outlet. “It was filed by three disgruntled former romantic partners of Bassnectar and is meritless.”

Despite the public backlash, Bassnectar is headlining a huge gig this year. He is scheduled to perform at the “Wildstyle” show at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on October 6 and 7 — which is now sold out. It will be his first public appearance since he stepped away from shows in 2020.

