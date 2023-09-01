Comedian Dave Chappelle is hitting even more cities across the U.S. this fall.

Previously, Chappelle announced a tour through September, slated to begin on September 8 in Cleveland, which will stop at venues like Rupp Arena in Lexington, the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, and Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Now, the tour has been extended through the end of October.

He’s set to visit Chicago’s United Center for a three-night run from October 4 to 7, followed by shows in Milwaukee, Boston, Raleigh, and Charlotte. He’ll wrap-up in Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on Halloween before appearing again December 27 and 28 at Fort Lauderdale’s Hard Rock Live at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Chappelle, who first rose to fame in the ’90s, has faced some controversy for anti-transgender jokes in his 2021 Netflix special. Nonetheless, he has still booked a variety of shows, including a co-headlining tour with Chris Rock.

Find resale ticket marketplace links, as well as Chappelle’s full round of tour dates, below:

Dave Chappelle Ticket Links

Dave Chappelle Tour Dates 2023

Aug 2 — Ontario, CA | Toyota Arena

Aug. 22 — New York City | Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 — New York City | Madison Square Garden

Sept. 8 — Cleveland, Ohio | Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 9 — Detroit, Michigan | Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 12 — Lexington, Kentucky | Rupp Arena

Sept. 13 — Indianapolis, Indiana | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 15 — New Orleans, Louisiana | Smoothie King Arena

Sept. 17 — Kansas City, Missouri | T-Mobile Center

Sept. 18 — Omaha, Nebraska | CHI Health Center

Sept. 21 — Nashville, Tennessee | Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 23 — Saint Paul, Minnesota | Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 4 — Chicago, Illinois | United Center

Oct. 6 — Chicago, Illinois | United Center

Oct. 7 — Chicago, Illinois | United Center

Oct. 17 — Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

Oct. 19 — Boston, MA | TD Garden

Oct. 25 — Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Oct. 26 — Charotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct. 31 —Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Dec. 26 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec. 27 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Dec. 28 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL | Hard Rock Live At The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Last Updated on September 1, 2023