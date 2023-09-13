Late-night television talk show host favorites Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert will join forces for a one-night-only gig in Las Vegas later this month.

The fundraising gig, dubbed “Strike Force Three” will take place at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM on September 23. The event will piggyback off their recent “Strike Force Five” podcast, created to benefit their out-of-work staffers. Proceeds from the show will directly support late-night staff from their respective shows.

This just in. I’m headed to Vegas with @JimmyFallon & @JimmyKimmel for Strike Force Three LIVE! Catch us for one night only on Saturday, Sep. 23 at Dolby Live at @ParkMGM. Tix on sale this Friday at 10am PT on @Ticketmaster! All proceeds from our live show will go directly to… pic.twitter.com/K6uN2QXTId — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 13, 2023

Fellow hosts Seth Myers and John Oliver, who appeared on the podcast, aren’t on the show bill. In a press release, Oliver joked that he’s “not allowed back in Vegas until I’m cleared of all charges,” while Myers said “I WILL be in Vegas but unable to attend as I gotta play my slots.”

While the five hosts have actively tried to win over views night after night for years, the group has joined forces following the WGA strike in May that left “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” all in the dark. Their ongoing podcast is set to run on Spotify for 12 episodes.

Presale tickets to see the trio in Vegas later this month will be available starting Thursday, September 14.

Last Updated on September 13, 2023