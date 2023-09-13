Phish fans: A new music festival is heading to Delaware next year!

The band announced this week that the next Phish festival will take place from August 15 to 18 in 2014 at The Woodlands — home of Firefly Music Festival in Dover.

Tickets, as well as options for camping, “Glen Close,” and travel packages, will be announced at a later date, the band said. Fans are encouraged to sign-up on the bands website here to receive more information as it becomes available via email or text.

Save the Date for the next Phish festival! August 15-18, 2024 at The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. More info about tix, camping, Glen Close + travel packages coming this fall. Join the Phish Update to hear about it first (email + our shiny new SMS list): https://t.co/v4mTmarui9 pic.twitter.com/2IqIEkI29N — Phish (@phish) September 12, 2023

Next year, Phish is also inviting fans to sing-along to their bluegrass, psychedelic rock tunes on the four-day Phish: Riviera Maya experience in Mexico, dubbed a “concert vacation” at a resort in Cancun. This will take place from February 21 to 24.

Phish always offers special opportunities for their fans; they famously held “The Clifford Ball” back in 1996 for a weekend-long event at a former Air Force base in New York. They went on to host nine more festivals, including “Camp Oswego” in 1999, “Festival 8” on Halloween weekend in 2009, and 2015’s “Magna Ball.” Curveball, however, didn’t make the cut in 2018 as it was abruptly cancelled last-minute in Watkins Glen due to safety concerns.

Despite the 2018 mess, it seems that Phish’s Festival No. 11 is promising, with more details to arise soon.

Phish is still touring this year, with shows in Nashville, Dayton, and Chicago. Find tickets via resale marketplaces below:

Phish Tour Dates 2023 — 2024

October 6 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 7 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 8 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 10 – Wright State University Nutter Center | Dayton, OH

October 11 – Wright State University Nutter Center | Dayton, OH

October 13 – United Center | Chicago, IL

October 14 – United Center | Chicago, IL

October 15 – United Center | Chicago, IL

February 21 – 24 – Moon Palace Cancun | Cancun, MX

August 15 – 18 – The Woodlands | Dover, DE

