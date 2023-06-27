Phish will be back on the road for the fall of 2023, announcing multi-night residency type shows in three cities. The performances are scheduled for a brief window in October, hitting Nashville, Dayton, and Chicago for eight shows in a ten day span.

Phish will embark on an 8-date Fall Tour this October beginning with three shows in Nashville, TN, followed by two in Dayton, OH, and culminating with three shows in Chicago, IL. A ticket request period is currently underway at https://t.co/K3K4SAUHLY. pic.twitter.com/rc2IPyzkIs — Phish (@phish) June 27, 2023

The brief fall run joins the already announced summer tour for Phish, which launches on July 11 at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama and runs through a multi-show run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park outside Denver on Labor Day Weekend. There is a lengthy Madison Square Garden run during the summer tour, with the band slotted for seven shows in New York City between July 28 and August 5. The fall tour dates commence with three shows at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, then continue with two nights at Wright State University’s Nutter Center, and then wrap with three shows at United Center in Chicago.

It is unclear whether or not the band will continue its tradition of playing Halloween shows in “costume” by covering a full album as they have in years past.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and ends Monday, July 10 at 12pm EST. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, July 15 at 10am EST. Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours. Travel packages will be available for Nashville and Chicago. Nashville Travel Packages go on sale on July 12 at 11am EST/10am CT and Chicago Travel Packages go on sale one hour later at 12pm EST/11 AM CT.

Full upcoming show plans and links to ticket marketplaces are available below:

Ticket Links

Phish tickets at MEGASeats – 10% off using code TICKETNEWS

Phish tickets at ScoreBig

Phish tickets at SeatGeek

Phish tickets at StubHub

Phish tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership using code TICKETNEWS

Phish tickets at Vivid Seats

Phish 2023 Tour Dates

Summer Tour

July 11 – Orion Amphitheater | Huntsville, AL

July 12 – Orion Amphitheater | Huntsville, AL

July 14 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

July 15 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

July 16 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

July 18 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park | Wilmington, NC

July 19 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park | Wilmington, NC

July 21 – The Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, PA

July 22 – The Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, PA

July 23 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview | Syracuse, NY

July 25 – TD Pavilion at the Mann | Philadelphia, PA

July 26 – TD Pavilion at the Mann | Philadelphia, PA

July 28 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

July 29 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

July 30 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 1 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 2 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 4 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 5 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 31 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

September 1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

September 2 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

September 3 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

October 6 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 7 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 8 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN

October 10 – Wright State University Nutter Center | Dayton, OH

October 11 – Wright State University Nutter Center | Dayton, OH

October 13 – United Center | Chicago, IL

October 14 – United Center | Chicago, IL

October 15 – United Center | Chicago, IL

Last Updated on June 27, 2023