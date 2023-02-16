Phish Announces Summer Tour 2023 Dates

Jam band royalty Phish will be touring extensively once again in 2023, announcing 23 summer tour dates this week, following the earlier announcement of...

Jam band royalty Phish will be touring extensively once again in 2023, announcing 23 summer tour dates this week, following the earlier announcement of their spring touring plans. The band will be performing multi-night runs in almost every city it has announced, including seven shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and a tour-ending Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado.

Phish will embark on a 23-date Summer Tour beginning July 11 and culminating with their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, where they’ll return for four nights. The tour includes a seven-night run at New York City’s @TheGarden. pic.twitter.com/ugOqcaY2PA — Phish (@phish) February 14, 2023

Phish Summer 2023 tour dates begin with the band’s first-ever performances at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Alabama, taking place on July 11 and 12. After that, the group will play three nights at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Georgia, two at OLive Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park in North Carolina, two at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Pennsylvania, and two at Philadelphia’s TD Pavilion at the Mann. Only one venue – St. Joseph’s Health Amphhitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse – is scheduled for a single show. The group then plays seven shows in nine nights from July 28-August 5 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. After a gap that lasts most of August, the group then plays from August 31 to September 3 outside of Denver.

The band’s ticket request system is currently open for fans hoping to try for tickets to the run at tickets.phish.com. That ticketing request period is open through Monday, February 27 at noon eastern time, after which point those who were selected for ticket purchase will be charged. Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning on Friday, March 3 at 11 a.m. local venue time, though it is unclear what amount will be available following the release of tickets through the reservation system.

There will also be travel packages and multi-night discounts available at select shows. Almost every location the band is playing in 2023 will take the form of a multi-show run, with all four of their previously announced early show runs also spanning multiple nights. Only Syracuse stands along as a single show, sandwiched between shows the previous night and the following night in Pennsylvania.

Full touring plans and ticket marketplace links for Phish tickets are included below:

Phish 2023 Tour Dates

Spring Tour (previously announced)

February 23 – Riviera Maya, MX | Moon Palace Cancun

February 24 – Riviera Maya, MX | Moon Palace Cancun

February 25 – Riviera Maya, MX | Moon Palace Cancun

February 26 – Riviera Maya, MX | Moon Palace Cancun

April 14 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

April 15 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

April 17 – Berkeley, CA | The Green Theatre

April 18 – Berkeley, CA | The Green Theatre

April 19 – Berkeley, CA | The Green Theatre

April 21 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

April 22 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

April 23 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Summer Tour

July 11 – Orion Amphitheater | Huntsville, AL

July 12 – Orion Amphitheater | Huntsville, AL

July 14 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

July 15 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

July 16 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre | Alpharetta, GA

July 18 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park | Wilmington, NC

July 19 – Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park | Wilmington, NC

July 21 – The Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, PA

July 22 – The Pavilion at Star Lake | Burgettstown, PA

July 23 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview | Syracuse, NY

July 25 – TD Pavilion at the Mann | Philadelphia, PA

July 26 – TD Pavilion at the Mann | Philadelphia, PA

July 28 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

July 29 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

July 30 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 1 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 2 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 4 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 5 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY

August 31 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

September 1 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

September 2 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

September 3 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

