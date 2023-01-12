Phish Announces Spring 2023 Tour of Eight Shows in Three Cities
Fresh off its New Year’s run at Madison Square Garden, Phish has announced its first tour dates of 2023, bringing nine shows across three venues on the west coast in April. The shows join four already scheduled performances in Mexico for the all-inclusive Riviera Maya shows in February.
This April, Phish will embark on an 8-date Spring Tour beginning with two shows at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, followed by three-nights at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, and culminating with the band’s first three-night run at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/I2PkEO7nKo
Much like last year’s spring/summer tour, Phish is going for multi-show runs in each of the three stops for this batch of dates, performing twice at Seattle’s Climate Change Arena, then three shows each at Berkley’s Greek Theatre and LA’s Hollywood Bowl. The band says the Hollywood Bowl run will be their first-ever at the storied venue.
Currently, the band is allowing fans to request tickets through the ticketstoday system – registration is open through Monday, January 16 at 9 a.m. (Pacific time). Those selected will be notified of the shows they have secured tickets to within the days following, with remaining tickets on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, January 20. There will also be travel packages including tickets and hotel accommodations available for the Seattle and Los Angeles stops.
Phish 2023 Tour Dates
February 23 – Riviera Maya, MX | Moon Palace Cancun
February 24 – Riviera Maya, MX | Moon Palace Cancun
February 25 – Riviera Maya, MX | Moon Palace Cancun
February 26 – Riviera Maya, MX | Moon Palace Cancun
April 14 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
April 15 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
April 17 – Berkeley, CA | The Green Theatre
April 18 – Berkeley, CA | The Green Theatre
April 19 – Berkeley, CA | The Green Theatre
April 21 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
April 22 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
April 23 – Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl
