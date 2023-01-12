Hank Williams Jr. to Tour With Old Crow Medicine Show in 2023

Best-selling Country star Hank Williams Jr. will be on the road in 2023, announcing 15 shows ranging from May through August. Old Crow Medicine...

Best-selling Country star Hank Williams Jr. will be on the road in 2023, announcing 15 shows ranging from May through August. Old Crow Medicine Show will join “Bocephus” for the majority of the performances, which come on the heels of Williams’ 2022 collaboration with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Rich White Honky Blues.

Bocephus is hitting the road this year and bringing along some new rowdy friends. Join me, @crowmedicine and a few more friends this spring and summer. Pre-sale starts tomorrow, stay tuned for details. pic.twitter.com/jMKp4yhY90 — Hank Williams, Jr. (@HankJr) January 10, 2023

Shows on the tour kick off with a May 12 stop at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and run through an August 26 closer at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. In between, the tour will hit locations including The Pavilion at Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA), Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN), White River Amphitheater (Auburn, WA), and Fivepoint Amphitheater (Irvine, CA) – the lone stop currently scheduled that will not feature Old Crow Medicine Show.

Presales for the Hank Williams Jr. tour dates are already open, with general public tickets on sale beginning Friday, January 13. The full list of tour dates is included below, as are links to ticket resale marketplaces.

Hank Williams Jr. Tour Dates

Fri May 12 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

Sat May 13 – Orange Beach, AL – The Amphitheater At The Wharf*

Fri May 19 – Tampa, FL – Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat May 20 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 9 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Jun 10 – Burgettstown, PA (Pittsburgh)– The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jun 16 – Maryland Heights, MO (St. Louis) – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 17 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Jul 7 – Ridgefield, WA (Portland) – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Jul 8 – Auburn, WA (Seattle) – White River Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 14 – Nampa, ID (Boise) – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

Fri Jul 21 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 22 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre*^

Fri Aug 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Gilford, NH – Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

