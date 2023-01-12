Eric Church Plans The Outsiders Revival Tour for Summer 2023

Eric Church announced plans to bring The Outsiders Revival Tour to amphitheaters across North America this summer. The country star, who was honored as...

Eric Church announced plans to bring The Outsiders Revival Tour to amphitheaters across North America this summer. The country star, who was honored as the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Top Country Tour, will be joined across the run by varying acts including Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King and Paul Cauthen, plus Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard and The Red Clay Strays.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually. Whether it’s solo, in the round, double down; being able to bring a different perspective has always brought out our best creatively,” Church says. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates

April 14 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (Tortuga Music Festival)

June 16 – Central Point OR | Jackson County Expo. Rogue Music Fest (Rogue Music Festival)

June 17 – Santa Rosa, Calif. | Sonoma County Fairgrounds (Country Summer Music Festival)

June 22 – Milwaukee, Wisc. | American Family Insurance Amphitheater (w/Elle King)

June 23 – Detroit, Mich. | Pine Knob Music Theatre (w/Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays)

June 24 – Cleveland, Ohio | Blossom Music Center (w/Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays)

June 30 – Charleston, S.C. | Credit One Stadium (w/Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade)

July 1 – Virginia Beach, Va. | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (w/Parker McCollum, Morgan Wade)

July 7 – Toronto, Ontario | Budweiser Stage (w/Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints)

July 8 – Pittsburgh, Pa. | The Pavilion at Star Lake (w/Koe Wetzel, Shane Smith & The Saints)

July 13 – Minot ND | North Dakota State Fair (w/North Dakota State Fair)

July 14 – Cincinnati, Ohio | Riverbend Music Center (w/Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline)

July 15 – St. Louis, Mo. | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (w/Travis Tritt, Muscadine Bloodline)

July 28 – Dallas, Texas | Dos Equis Pavilion (w/Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard)

July 29 – Austin, Texas | Germania Insurance Amphitheater (w/Midland, Ray Wylie Hubbard)

Aug. 4 – Raleigh, N.C. | Coastal Credit Union Music Park (w/Cody Jinks)

Aug. 5 – Bristow, Va. | Jiffy Lube Live (w/Cody Jinks)

Aug. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. | Ruoff Music Center (w/Cody Jinks)

Aug. 12 – Chicago, Ill. | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (w/Cody Jinks)

Aug. 13 – Des Moines, Iowa | Iowa State Fairgrounds (w/Jackson Dean)

Aug. 18 – Orange Beach, Ala. | The Wharf Amphitheater (w/Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean)

Aug. 19 – Orange Beach, Ala. | The Wharf Amphitheater (w/Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean)

Aug. 25 – Holmdel, N.J. | PNC Bank Arts Center (w/Whiskey Myers)

Aug. 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (w/Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 8 – Portland, Ore. | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (w/Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters)

Sept. 9 – George, Wash. | Gorge Amphitheatre (w/Jelly Roll, Hailey Whitters)

Sept. 15 – Albuquerque, N.M. | Isleta Amphitheater (w/Paul Cauthen, Hailey Whitters)

Sept. 16 – Phoenix, Ariz. | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (w/Jelly Roll, Paul Cauthen)

Sept. 22 – Atlanta, Ga. | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (w/Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 23 – Charlotte, N.C. | PNC Music Pavilion (w/Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 29 – West Palm Beach, Fla. | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (w/Whiskey Myers)

Sept. 30 – Tampa, Fla. | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (w/Whiskey Myers)

Oct. 7 – Bristol, Tenn. | Bristol Motor Speedway (Country Thunder Bristol)

