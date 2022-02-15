Phish Plot Spring-Summer Tour Dates for 2022

Phish has announced plans for a 34-date run of performances in the spring and summer of 2022, running from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor...

Phish has announced plans for a 34-date run of performances in the spring and summer of 2022, running from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The run will include multi-show runs in 11 cities, with travel packages available for purchase for many of those locations.

Ticket requests are currently open for the tour at the Phish website – tickets.phish.com – a window that is open through Friday, February 25 at noon. Tickets for remaining available tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, March 4.

Following April plans for their rescheduled NYE run at Madison Square Garden and a small run by Trey Anastasio Band, Phish will get underway with three shows over Memorial Day Weekend at The Wharf Amphitheater in Alabama. They will wrap the tour with four Labor Day weekend shows at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Colorado. In between. multi-day runs include Charleston, South Carolina, Philadelphia, PA, Columbia, Maryland, and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The full Phish spring/summer 2022 tour schedule and ticket links are included below.

PHISH SPRING + SUMMER 2022 TOUR DATES

5/27 The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL

5/28 The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL

5/29 The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL

5/31 Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

6/1 Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

6/3 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

6/4 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

6/5 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

7/14 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

7/15 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

7/16 Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME

7/19 TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA

7/20 TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA

7/22 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

7/23 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

7/24 Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

7/26 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

7/27 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

7/29 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

7/30 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

7/31 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

8/2 Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

8/3 Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

8/5 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

8/6 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

8/7 Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

8/10 Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

8/12 Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

8/13 Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

8/14 Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

9/1 Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

9/2 Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

9/3 Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

9/4 Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO