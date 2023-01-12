Phoenix’s Ak-Chin Name Changed to Talking Stick Resort Amp

Phoenix’s iconic Ak-Chin Pavilion has been renamed, according to owner Live Nation. The 20,000-seat outdoor venue will now be known as the Talking Stick...

Phoenix’s iconic Ak-Chin Pavilion has been renamed, according to owner Live Nation. The 20,000-seat outdoor venue will now be known as the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, after the entertainment and hospitality destination located in nearby Scottsdale.

“Talking Stick Resort prides itself on partnering with organizations with goals that align with our own,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations for Talking Stick Resort. “Live Nation is just that type of partner. Like us, they are committed and passionate about providing guests with unparalleled entertainment. We are proud to have the Talking Stick Resort name associated with a legendary venue where people go to have unforgettable experiences.”

For over 30 years, the venue has hosted some of the biggest names in entertainment across genres, including Metallica, David Bowie, Jason Aldean, Wu-Tang Clan, Pearl Jam, The Police and Fleetwood Mac. The venue is also the only Phoenix Point of Pride in Maryvale, a program initiated by the Phoenix Pride Commission in 1991 to foster a sense of community pride among Valley residents.

After a busy 2022, the venue already has a busy slate announced for 2023 with more to come. Currently, announced performers on the 2023 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre show schedule include the 98KUPD UFEST featuring Godsmack and more (May 6), Dead & Company (May 23), Shania Twain (May 30), Matchbox Twenty (May 31), Janet Jackson (June 7), ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd (August 13), Foreigner (August 20), Eric Church (September 16).

“We’re amidst a historic time in live music, with demand at an all-time high,” said Andy Peikon, Live Nation’s Senior Vice President, Head of Venue Sales. “Fans everywhere continue prioritizing concerts to connect and make lasting memories, and we’re thrilled the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre will be a part of those unforgettable live music moments for fans in Phoenix.”

Talking Stick Resort already has a number of entertainment venues under its umbrella, hosting internationally known performers. The Salt River Grand Ballroom at the resort is a 1,600-seat venue that has previously headliners including Dwight Yoakam, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, Huey Lewis and the News and Cheap Trick. But the amphitheater will be able to draw far larger crowds, and performers, making it an attractive property for the casino and resort to put its name on.

Last Updated on January 12, 2023 by Dave Clark