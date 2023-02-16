Skrillex Sells Out Surprise Return Show at MSG in Minutes

A surprise show featuring EDM titans Skrillex, Fred Again, and Four Tet sold out in minutes on Wednesday, just days ahead of its planned...

A surprise show featuring EDM titans Skrillex, Fred Again, and Four Tet sold out in minutes on Wednesday, just days ahead of its planned run at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The show was dropped with three days notice on social media Wednesday night, with the ticket link going live shortly after, and all seats reportedly grabbed within three minutes.

NEW YORK we throwing a party at Madison Square Garden this Saturday https://t.co/fGNpXXAZpK pic.twitter.com/EUGvyp6u21 — Skrillex (@Skrillex) February 15, 2023

I can not believe our Madison Square Garden show sold out in 20 minutes @fredagainagain1 @FourTet — Skrillex (@Skrillex) February 15, 2023

Actually now they are saying Madison Square Garden sold out in 3 minutes …regardless that’s too surreal — Skrillex (@Skrillex) February 15, 2023

Skrillex, real name Sonny Moore, has returned to the music scene with a vengeance in 2023 after a lengthy period of relative silence. He has a new album set to release this week, his first in nearly a decade. The Grammy Award-winning performer has reportedly collaborated with artists including Missy Elliot, Chief Keef, and Yung Lean on the new album, and released the single Don’t Get Too Close featuring Bibi Bourelly on Monday.

The new album will be his first work outside of collaborations on other artists works since the 2019 release of the EP Show Tracks.

In addition to the Madison Square Garden show coming up, the three acts have also played last-minute shows together this year in London as well as a Tuesday pop-up show at New York’s Good Room. Skrillex is also scheduled to perform at Parklife 2023 in the UK, Hangout Music Festival in Alabama and Badlands in Calgary, but no announcements have been made regarding any potential larger touring in 2023.

Last Updated on February 16, 2023 by Dave Clark