Multi-award winning artist, songwriter, and performer H.E.R. has announced the lineup for the return of the Lights On Festival, scheduled for September 16 and 17. Jazmine Sullivan will headline the opening night, with H.E.R. and Friends anchoring the second night lineup, with performances scheduled from artists including Don Toliver, Alina Baraz, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Doechii, DVSN, and more.

“I’m so excited ‘Lights On Fest’ will be making its return,” H.E.R. says, “It’s my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come!”

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🚨#LightsOnFest is BACK and BIGGER! We’re bringing the R&B vibes to the GA festival grounds at Shoreline Amphitheater! 💡 Get ready for TWO DAYS in the BAY AREA on Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th. Presales start Thursday at 12PM PST! pic.twitter.com/bSvgp8T2kN — Lights On Festival (@LightsOnFest) June 27, 2023

Following sellouts for its prior two editions in 2019 and 2021, the Lights Out Festival moves to the festival grounds of Shoreline Amphitheater this fall, bringing the R&B experience to the Bay Area.

All passes to Lights On Festival will be general admission for the 2023 event, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, June 30. There are presales that launch as early as July 29. Ticket prices for the festival have not yet been made public.

Lights On Festival 2023 Lineup

H.E.R. & Friends|

Jazmine Sullivan

Partynextdoor

Don Toliver

Alina Baraz

Toosii

Smino

Syd

Doechii

DVSN

Kiana Ledé

UMI

Amerie

Ayra Starr

Ravyn Lenae

Uncle Waffles

Flo

Symba

Alex Vaughn

Rexx Life Raj

Q

Tanerélle

Leon Thomas

Kyle Dion

Jozzy

Karri

Saint Harison DJ Set

Esta

Andre Power

Last Updated on June 27, 2023