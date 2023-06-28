The Eras Tour continues to add new Taylor Swift concert dates, unveiling a major new run of performances into 2024 last week, and now a sixth show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, announced Tuesday. The new show, scheduled for August 7, comes in the middle of the closing run of the tour’s North American leg, which has drawn massive crowds (and seen enormous demand-driven ticket prices for every seat in the house) since it launched in March.
Taylor Swift will become the first artist in history to have 6 shows at the SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. It has an expandable capacity of up to 100,000 seats. pic.twitter.com/H4ehgdHvba
— Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) June 27, 2023
Eight additional shows for the European leg of the tour next year have also been announced, with added dates in London, Paris, Stockholm, Zurich, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna.
Tickets for the newly announced SoFi Stadium spot are being offered exclusively to fans who had already pre-registered for the original (and disastrous) Verified Fan presale back in November. Those who don’t get through that gate can join the other masses that have been acquiring tickets to these hot shows through ticket resale platforms. According to Ticket Club, the “get-in” price for the Monday, August 7 Taylor Swift concert at SoFi Stadium currently stands at just under $1,000, which is actually a decrease from the numbers that have been common across the tour. A seat closer to the stage or on the field is currently running at no less than $2,500 even for members at that discount resale platform.
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium
Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium
Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium
Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium
Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High
Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field
Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium
Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Monday, August 7 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium
Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol
Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate
Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos
Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque
2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates
Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome
Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds
Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium
Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium
Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena
Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena
Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz
Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium
Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium
Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium
Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium
Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium
Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena
Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund
Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium
Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena
Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion
Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion
Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy
Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium
