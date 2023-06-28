The Eras Tour continues to add new Taylor Swift concert dates, unveiling a major new run of performances into 2024 last week, and now a sixth show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, announced Tuesday. The new show, scheduled for August 7, comes in the middle of the closing run of the tour’s North American leg, which has drawn massive crowds (and seen enormous demand-driven ticket prices for every seat in the house) since it launched in March.

Taylor Swift will become the first artist in history to have 6 shows at the SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. It has an expandable capacity of up to 100,000 seats. pic.twitter.com/H4ehgdHvba — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) June 27, 2023

Eight additional shows for the European leg of the tour next year have also been announced, with added dates in London, Paris, Stockholm, Zurich, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna.

Tickets for the newly announced SoFi Stadium spot are being offered exclusively to fans who had already pre-registered for the original (and disastrous) Verified Fan presale back in November. Those who don’t get through that gate can join the other masses that have been acquiring tickets to these hot shows through ticket resale platforms. According to Ticket Club, the “get-in” price for the Monday, August 7 Taylor Swift concert at SoFi Stadium currently stands at just under $1,000, which is actually a decrease from the numbers that have been common across the tour. A seat closer to the stage or on the field is currently running at no less than $2,500 even for members at that discount resale platform.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Friday, June 30 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Saturday, July 1 – Cincinnati, OH | Paycor Stadium

Friday, July 7 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Saturday, July 8 – Kansas City, MO | Arrowhead Stadium

Friday, July 14 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 15 – Denver, CO | Empower Field at Mile High

Saturday, July 22 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Sunday, July 23 – Seattle, WA | Lumen Field

Friday, July 28 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, July 29 – Santa Clara, CA | Levi’s Stadium

Thursday, August 3 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Friday, August 04 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 5 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Monday, August 7 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, August 8 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Wednesday, August 9 – Inglewood, CA | SoFi Stadium

Thursday, August 24 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Friday, August 25 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Saturday, August 26 – Mexico City, MX | Foro Sol

Thursday, November 9 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 10 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Saturday, November 11 – Buenos Aires, AR | Estadio River Plate

Friday, November 17 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Saturday, November 18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Sunday, November 19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR | Estadio Nilton Santos

Friday, November 24 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Saturday, November 25 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

Sunday, November 26 – Sao Paulo, BR | Allianz Parque

2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Dates

Wednesday, February 7 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Thursday, February 8 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 9 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Saturday, February 10 – Tokyo, JP | Tokyo Dome

Friday, February 16 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Grounds

Friday, February 23 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, February 24 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Sunday, February 25 – Sydney, AUS | Accor Stadium

Saturday, March 2 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Sunday, March 3 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Monday, March 4 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, March 7 – Singapore, SG | National Stadium

Thursday, May 9 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 10 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Saturday, May 11 – Paris, FR | La Defense Arena

Friday, May 17 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Saturday, May 18 – Stockholm, SWE | Friends Arena

Friday, May 24 – Lisbon. POR | Estadio Da Luz

Thursday, May 30 – Madrid, ESP | Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Sunday, June 2 – Lyon, FR | Groupama Stadium

Friday, June 7 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 8 – Edinburgh, UK | BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday, June 14 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Saturday, June 15 – Liverpool, UK | Anfield Stadium

Tuesday, June 18 – Cardiff, UK | Principality Stadium

Friday, June 21 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, June 22 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, June 28 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Saturday, June 29 – Dublin, IRE | Aviva Stadium

Friday, July 5 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, July 6 – Amsterdam, NED | Johan Cruijff Arena

Tuesday, July 9 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Wednesday, July 10 – Zurich, SWI | Stadion Letzigrund

Saturday, July 13 – Milan, IT | San Siro Stadium

Thursday, July 18– Gelsenkirchen, GER | Veltins-Arena

Tuesday, July 23 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Wednesday, July 24 – Hamburg, GER | Volksparkstadion

Saturday, July 27 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Sunday, July 28 – Munich, GER | Olympiastadion

Friday, August 2 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Saturday, August 3 – Warsaw, POL | PGE Narodowy

Friday, August 9 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Saturday, August 10 – Vienna, AUS | Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Thursday, August 15 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Friday, August 16 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Saturday, August 17 – London, UK | Wembley Stadium

Last Updated on June 28, 2023