New York City’s three-day dance music festival Electric Zoo was already off to a rough start after organizers cancelled Friday’s show, but then, Sunday ticketholders were unable to enter the venue after the event reached capacity.

Fans are describing this year’s edition of the festival as pure chaos.

Electric Zoo was slated to begin at 1 p.m. on Friday at Randall’s Island Park, but organizers took to social media early Friday morning to share that global supply chain issues caused unexpected delays which “prevented us from completing the construction of the main stage in time for Day 1.” The first day was cancelled, which was supposed to include performances from acts like The Chainsmokers, Adventure Club, and Galantis.

Organizers promised the remaining days of the festival would be “truly magical,” however, the disaster only continued from there.

On both Saturday and Saturday, festivalgoers complained of over-the-top wait times, with some claiming they waited up to five hours to pick up their passes from will call. One fan told NBC News that she arrived at the will call line at 5:30 p.m. and did not receive her ticket until 10:15 p.m., which meant she was only able to catch 30 minutes of music before the fest closed at 11 p.m.

Some ticketholders weren’t even able to make it into the event on Sunday. Organizers oversold the event and were forced to close the gate after the venue reached capacity.

“It is with deep regret that we need to inform you that due to the challenges caused by Friday cancelation, we have reached our venue’s capacity earlier than anticipated for today, Sunday,” organizers said in a statement on X. “For the safety and well-being of everyone on site, we will not be admitting any additional attendees today.”

Organizers urged anyone who was on their way to the festival to “refrain from coming to the festival site,” noting that “your safety and festival experience remain our top priority.” The festival staff said this only applied to people who were not already on Randall’s Island, however, those on-site said they were still unable to enter the festival with their wristbands.

Videos online showed festivalgoers rushing the gates after the announcement was made. Additionally, many claimed people entered the festival without even being checked by security.

Organizers said that everyone who was denied entry into the festival will be issued a full refund and anyone on the ferry would receive transport off the island. The festival, however, has not released a comment after the weekend’s chaotic events, or any further apology for overselling the event.

It seems that the festival would have to do some serious work to gain back their fans’ trust, as many festivalgoers are already calling it quits for next year.

Last Updated on September 5, 2023

