Tropical-rock star Jimmy Buffett died on Friday at 76-years-old, and leading up to his death, many of his shows were postponed or cancelled due to health issues.

The “Margaritaville” singer had faced skin cancer for four years, however, did not specify his health issues in recent months. Since last year, Buffett had to either cancel or postpone multiple shows, and he even took a break from touring last fall.

In September 2022, he shared news that he would “refrain from touring for the rest of the year” due to health issues and a hospitalization. Shows were cancelled in Utah’s Salt Lake City and Nampa, Idaho, followed by postponed gigs in Las Vegas.

Additionally, Buffett planned multiple concerts on a cruise ship in Antarctica in December 2022 — marking the only continent he hadn’t performed on yet. However, his health issues caused the concerts to be cancelled. In an effort to make it up to the 150 fans on the cruise, Buffett held a private concert and meet and greet in Nashville.

His health only declined from there; the singer informed fans he was admitted to the hospital again this past May and had to cancel a concert in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston,” he wrote in a statement on X. “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

On Friday, a statement was posted to Buffett’s social media channels, announcing that Buffett had passed away on September 1 “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.” “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by many,” the statement concluded. Since Buffett first arrived on the music scene in the mid-60s, he provided music described as “island escapism,” producing timeless jams like “Come Monday,” “A Pirate Looks at Forty,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” His lifestyle even transferred into the restaurant industry with the Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant chain, as well as a handful of published works, including “Tales from Margaritaville.” Parrot Heads across the globe mourned the loss of Buffett, remembering his legacy. A poet of paradise, Jimmy Buffett was an American music icon who inspired generations to step back and find the joy in life and in one another. We had the honor to meet and get to know Jimmy over the years, and he was in life as he was performing on stage – full of goodwill and… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2023 It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them. I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people. I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was… pic.twitter.com/k5B6xgpAh7 — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 2, 2023 Key West pays tribute to the legendary Jimmy Buffett who left us on Sept. 1. Thousands gathered on Duval Street for a march honoring the man who put “Margaritaville” on the map. 🎶🌴 #JimmyBuffett #KeyWest #Margaritaville pic.twitter.com/AogyoycyIc — The Florida Keys (@thefloridakeys) September 4, 2023 Jimmy, you lived life and didn’t let life live you. A true pioneer and trailblazer. Thank God for @jimmybuffett and when life gives you limes, make margaritas. Rest in paradise, ACP (Pitbull) pic.twitter.com/9YLTDgmWfh — Pitbull (@pitbull) September 2, 2023 “Shores distant shores,

There’s where I’m headed for,

I got the stars to guide my way,

Sail into the light of day…” #BoatsToBuild RIP my friend, @jimmybuffett. pic.twitter.com/6j6NrPSRXJ — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) September 2, 2023

Last Updated on September 5, 2023