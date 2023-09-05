Tropical-rock star Jimmy Buffett died on Friday at 76-years-old, and leading up to his death, many of his shows were postponed or cancelled due to health issues.

The “Margaritaville” singer had faced skin cancer for four years, however, did not specify his health issues in recent months. Since last year, Buffett had to either cancel or postpone multiple shows, and he even took a break from touring last fall.

In September 2022, he shared news that he would “refrain from touring for the rest of the year” due to health issues and a hospitalization. Shows were cancelled in Utah’s Salt Lake City and Nampa, Idaho, followed by postponed gigs in Las Vegas.

Additionally, Buffett planned multiple concerts on a cruise ship in Antarctica in December 2022 — marking the only continent he hadn’t performed on yet. However, his health issues caused the concerts to be cancelled. In an effort to make it up to the 150 fans on the cruise, Buffett held a private concert and meet and greet in Nashville.

His health only declined from there; the singer informed fans he was admitted to the hospital again this past May and had to cancel a concert in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston,” he wrote in a statement on X. “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Last Updated on September 5, 2023

TicketSmarter - A Smarter Way to buy tickets SeatGeek