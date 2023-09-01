AEG’s Goldenvoice promoted two of the company’s longtime employees to Executive Vice Presidents this week.

The promoter, originating in 1981, is known for large-scale festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach. Jenn Yacoubian and Stacy Vee, who have worked at the company since 2006 and 2002 respectively, will now report to President Paul Tollett as executive vice presidents.

Both Yacoubian and Vee will oversee the booking department and remain talent buyers for their respective festivals and venues. Previously, Yacoubian worked as one of the core members of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival booking team, as well as Los Angeles’ Cruel World. Vee currently books Stagecoach and Just Like Heaven festivals, and offers booking strategy across AEG Presents’ global portfolio.

Tollett said both Yacoubian and Vee “play a large part in the culture at Goldenvoice.”

“They have built extraordinary careers here and I couldn’t be happier to elevate them both to Executive Vice President,” Tollet said.

Yacoubian and Vee both expressed that Goldenvoice has helped their career growth.

“I am beyond honored, and excited, to be in a position of leadership, where I now get the opportunity to support and nurture the next generation of rising stars at GV,” Yacoubian said.

Vee echoed similar sentiments.

“I am inspired by the people and culture around me every day and look forward to continuing to push boundaries in a leadership role at this company,” Vee said.

This year, Goldenvoice is promoting shows including Aly & AJ, KeKe Palmer, and The Lumineers. See their full list of upcoming shows here.

Last Updated on September 1, 2023