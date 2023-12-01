In a bold move that aligns with the global trend of modernizing sports infrastructure, Brisbane is gearing up for a monumental transformation as it prepares to host the 2032 Summer Olympics.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, known as The Gabba, will undergo a facelift, making way for a cutting-edge $1.8 billion stadium that is poised to be one of the most expensive in the world. The timeline for the project spans from late 2025 to 2030.

The decision to dismantle The Gabba, a venue with a rich 128-year history and a capacity of 36,000, is symbolic of Brisbane’s commitment to hosting a world-class Olympics, fostering urban renewal, and becoming a sports and entertainment hub. The replacement stadium, with a staggering capacity of 80,000, aims to set new standards in global sports infrastructure.

Queensland’s Deputy Premier, Steven Miles, expressed the broader vision behind the project, stating, “It will be a well-connected stadium, but — most importantly — it will trigger the urban renewal that we want to see.”

“It will be one of the best parts of the city to live in,” Miles said.

The enthusiasm for revitalizing sports infrastructure is not confined to Australia alone. The Premier League has witnessed a surge in redevelopment projects in Europe, with clubs like Chelsea, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, and Manchester City leading the charge. Across the continent, Serie A giants AC Milan and Inter Milan have also embraced the trend, recognizing the need for state-of-the-art facilities to meet the evolving demands of modern sports.

The 2032 Olympic Games, also known as the XXXV Olympiad, are set to take place in Brisbane from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8, 2032.

Last Updated on December 1, 2023