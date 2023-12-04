The rising J-Pop duo Yoasobi is holding a debut concert in Singapore next year, though when fans tried to purchase tickets, some were met with a huge glitch on Ticketmaster: they were logged into other fans’ accounts.

Yoasobi’s show is set to take place on January 11, 2024 at Resorts World Sentosa. Tickets went on sale on December 1 at 10 a.m., and within minutes, Ticketmaster declared the show as sold-out. However, many fans were left empty-handed, and now, others are worried that the tickets weren’t even purchased under the right account.

Fans took to Reddit to explain their situation. One fan shared that they realized they were paying for someone else and could view the information of the payee on Ticketmaster, including their email address and contact details. The user was even able to print the other fans’ tickets to Taylor Swift’s highly sought-after Eras Tour.

“In the end, I couldn’t even reach my own checkout the entire time, and my tickets were deleted by others, and (the) concert was sold out by then,” the fan said.

Another fan, who was identified as Leong, told The Straits Times a similar scenario; he realized that the tickets in his cart on Ticketmaster were not his.

“Some people might have accidentally paid for other people’s tickets as no one would expect their cart to contain someone else’s items,” Leong said.

A number of fans also noted on Reddit that they had filed a complaint with the Personal Data Protection Commission in Singapore.

The Straits Times reached out to the ticketing giant, and while the company did not reveal the number of people affected by the incident or the cause of the glitch, Ticketmaster noted that no sensitive information was shared.

“Data privacy is at the core of everything we do,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson shared in an email to the publication. “A temporary issue on our website has been quickly identified and fixed. No sensitive information was shared.”

Yoasobi, best-known for their smash-hit track “Idol” from the anime “Oshi No Ko,” is slated to hold two back-to-back gigs in Seoul, South Korea later this month. Then, in 2024, they’ll appear in Malaysia and Taiwan following the Singapore gig.

Fans who were unable to score tickets can score seats via StubHub.

Last Updated on December 4, 2023