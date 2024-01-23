Dave Matthews Band is returning to the road this summer for their annual summer tour.

The 33-date cross-country trek is slated to kick-off at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 22, followed by gigs at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Gilford’s BankNH Pavilion, and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village. They’ll also appear in Camden, Bristow, Saratoga Springs, and East Troy before wrapping-up with a three-night run at the iconic Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington from August 30 to September 1.

Throughout the tour, DMB is working with Live Nation’s operated venues to reduce their carbon footprint, aiming to divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills.

“Leveraging its existing leading sustainability resources, Live Nation will support the concerts’ goal by providing zero waste green teams, zero waste stations, food donations, waste sorting, composting and the use of minimal zero single-use plastic,” the organizer revealed in a press release.

DMB’s fan club members can begin purchasing tickets now via the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. A general public on sale will take place on February 16 at 10 a.m. via Dave Matthew Bands’ official website. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Ahead of the run, fans can catch Dave & Tim at Moon Palace in Cancun for a three-night stint, followed by an appearance at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe. DMB is also slated to appear across Europe for a round of shows throughout April.

See the group’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:

Dave Matthews Band Tour Dates 2024

02/16 – Cancun, QR @ Moon Palace (Dave & Tim)

02/17 – Cancun, QR @ Moon Palace (Dave & Tim)

02/18 – Cancun, QR @ Moon Palace (Dave & Tim)

03/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

03/02 – Tempe, AZ @ Extra Innings Festival

04/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

04/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

04/05 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall

04/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

04/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

04/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

04/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar

04/14 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall

04/16 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum

04/17 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

04/19 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04/20 – Florence, IT @ Mandela Forum

04/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

04/25 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

04/27 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena

04/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

05/01 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

05/02 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

05/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

05/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

05/31 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/01 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

06/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

06/21 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/22 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/26 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/16 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

07/17 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

07/19 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07/20 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

08/23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/24 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/27 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/30 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

08/31 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

09/01 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre