Dave Matthews Band is returning to the road this summer for their annual summer tour.
The 33-date cross-country trek is slated to kick-off at Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 22, followed by gigs at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Gilford’s BankNH Pavilion, and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village. They’ll also appear in Camden, Bristow, Saratoga Springs, and East Troy before wrapping-up with a three-night run at the iconic Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington from August 30 to September 1.
Throughout the tour, DMB is working with Live Nation’s operated venues to reduce their carbon footprint, aiming to divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills.
“Leveraging its existing leading sustainability resources, Live Nation will support the concerts’ goal by providing zero waste green teams, zero waste stations, food donations, waste sorting, composting and the use of minimal zero single-use plastic,” the organizer revealed in a press release.
DMB’s fan club members can begin purchasing tickets now via the DMB Warehouse Fan Association. A general public on sale will take place on February 16 at 10 a.m. via Dave Matthew Bands’ official website. Fans can also score tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Ahead of the run, fans can catch Dave & Tim at Moon Palace in Cancun for a three-night stint, followed by an appearance at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe. DMB is also slated to appear across Europe for a round of shows throughout April.
See the group’s full round of upcoming tour dates below:
Dave Matthews Band Tour Dates 2024
02/16 – Cancun, QR @ Moon Palace (Dave & Tim)
02/17 – Cancun, QR @ Moon Palace (Dave & Tim)
02/18 – Cancun, QR @ Moon Palace (Dave & Tim)
03/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM
03/02 – Tempe, AZ @ Extra Innings Festival
04/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
04/04 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
04/05 – Hannover, DE @ Swiss Life Hall
04/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
04/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
04/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
04/12 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar
04/14 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall
04/16 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Universum
04/17 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
04/19 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04/20 – Florence, IT @ Mandela Forum
04/24 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
04/25 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
04/27 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena
04/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
05/01 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
05/02 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
05/05 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
05/22 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
05/25 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
05/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
05/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
05/31 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/01 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
06/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
06/21 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/22 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/26 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/28 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/29 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/06 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/12 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/16 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
07/17 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
07/19 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/20 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/24 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/27 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/30 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
08/31 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
09/01 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
